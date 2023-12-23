The Kidney Disease Solution is a new entrant into the kidney health space. The course has been receiving surprisingly good reviews from users and physicians alike. The program comes in ebook format with the full details of the kidney-healing protocol developed over the years, according to craters of the program.

It is suggested that the formula targets the root cause of kidney dysfunction. Though there are a fair number of The Kidney Disease Solution reviews available on the web, none have made an exhaustive analysis of the supplement, which is what this piece is about.

The Kidney Disease Solution Reviews: Does This Digital Program Lowers Creatinine Level?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 15 percent of US adults suffer from some form of chronic kidney disease (CKD). The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that over three-quarters of a million Americans have End Stage Renal disease (ESRD), and this number continues to grow and so is the number of kidney transplants performed annually in the United States.

Since kidney dysfunctions can be exacerbated by other health issues such as hypertension or diabetes, it is hard to isolate kidney problems. This is where a holistic kidney health program becomes so necessary.

However, since the advent of the hype around healthy living, the US market is drowning in health programs of all varieties and it has become increasingly cumbersome to determine which ones are legit and which ones are not. So, does The Kidney Disease Solution guide give results?

Thus The Kidney Disease Solution review attempts to answer that question and help everyone make an informed decision about the same. I’ll be analyzing all the merits and demerits of the formula to set the expectations right about the program and warn you of the red flags, if any. Keep reading to get started!

An Overview Of The Kidney Disease Solution

The Kidney Disease Solution ebook is an online program developed by Kidney Coach. You can access the information in the program and follow the instructions at the comfort of your home.

The creators describe it as the closest thing one can get to the best in-person training for supporting kidney function. The content demonstrates useful diet recommendations and exercises that can be performed daily. You can simply follow along the course in the given order.

The order of the instructions is chosen to aid a gradual progression of kidney function. It is also complemented with bonus materials and guidelines. The program clearly describes the purpose of each workout included in it so that you can perform them more effectively.

The Kidney Disease Solution digital program is organized in such a way that even a person with no prior experience working out can follow the instructions with ease. All materials can be accessed instantly on purchase.

Knowing About The Creator Of The Kidney Disease Solution

The program is designed by Duncan Capicchiano N.D and Fiona Chin N.D. I will add a brief description of them below.

Duncan Capicchiano is a naturopath, bestselling author, and co-founder of KidneyCoach.com. He has an Advanced Diploma in Neuropathy from the Endeavor College, Melbourne.

Fiona Chin is a professional naturopath with 2 decades of experience as a medical researcher and kidney health expert. She has her private practice as a naturopath and is the co-founder of KidneyCoach.com.

What Is Included In The Kidney Disease Solution?

The program consists of 8 materials. You can find them below.

The Kidney Disease Solution ebook : This is a 243-page manual that gives a step-by-step description of The Kidney Disease Solution digital program. It is written in layman’s language and they have also included it and is easy to understand, according to the creators.

: This is a 243-page manual that gives a step-by-step description of The Kidney Disease Solution digital program. It is written in layman’s language and they have also included it and is easy to understand, according to the creators. The Kidney Disease Solution Companion Cookbook : This one is a 133-page recipe book that’s about the right foods for optimum kidney function. The instructions are lucid and the recipes come with detailed nutritional information.

: This one is a 133-page recipe book that’s about the right foods for optimum kidney function. The instructions are lucid and the recipes come with detailed nutritional information. Destress and Renew Guided Meditation : This is a guided meditation recording developed by Julie. It helps relax and get deep sleep.

: This is a guided meditation recording developed by Julie. It helps relax and get deep sleep. Morning Yoga Flow For Kidney Health and Energy : This is a 30-minute yoga practice designed by Antonella Milo. It follows a gentle approach to mindful movement and breathing and is set in tropical Thailand.

: This is a 30-minute yoga practice designed by Antonella Milo. It follows a gentle approach to mindful movement and breathing and is set in tropical Thailand. How To Interpret Your Kidney Test Results : This kidney disease guide helps understand the kidney tests and assists you in using them for your benefit.

: This kidney disease guide helps understand the kidney tests and assists you in using them for your benefit. Kidney Health Grocery Shopping List : This is an exhaustive list of the common grocery items that you can add to your cart for optimum kidney health.

: This is an exhaustive list of the common grocery items that you can add to your cart for optimum kidney health. Quick Meal Planning Guide : This meal planner guidebook lays down templates for the three meals and one snack for each day of the week.

: This meal planner guidebook lays down templates for the three meals and one snack for each day of the week. Kidney Disease Symptom Tracker: This material offers a detailed checklist of symptoms to monitor your kidney health. It can give you an on-demand understanding of how your kidney health is progressing.

How Does The Kidney Disease Solution Work?

The Kidney Disease Solution guide follows a holistic approach to dealing with kidney disease and impaired function. This is so because most of the damage caused to the kidneys are effects of other lifestyle diseases like diabetes. As per The Kidney Disease Solution reviews, the program offers practical advice to save the kidneys from the effects of such health conditions. The program is also tailored to the situation of each individual.

The lifestyle changes and diet plans in the program are designed based on scientific research from leading universities across the globe, including the University of Michigan, the University of Queensland, McGill University, the University of Bern, the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, and The University of Tokyo. The craters have managed to compile decades of research into a few pages of workable guidelines.

Discovering The Kidney Disease Solution Benefits

Following are The Kidney Disease Solution benefits:

Lowering Creatinine Levels: The Kidney Disease Solution program offers personalized lifestyle changes and dietary changes for improved kidney function. Low levels of creatinine are an easy-to-measure indicator to assess kidney health.

The Kidney Disease Solution program offers personalized lifestyle changes and dietary changes for improved kidney function. Low levels of creatinine are an easy-to-measure indicator to assess kidney health. Increased GFR : Glomerular Filtration Rate is another common indicator of kidney function. The ebook program helps maintain adequate hydration and adopt a kidney-friendly diet and they tend to raise the GFR for good.

: Glomerular Filtration Rate is another common indicator of kidney function. The ebook program helps maintain adequate hydration and adopt a kidney-friendly diet and they tend to raise the GFR for good. Overall Well-being: Apart from directly promoting kidney health, the program also aims to improve the overall health of a person. This will prevent lifestyle diseases and thereby improve the energy levels and focus of the person.

Pros And Cons Of The Kidney Disease Solution Digital Program

I have juxtaposed The Kidney Disease Solution ebook with other kidney health programs available in the United States and the following points have been noted. There have been quite a few compelling reasons to choose this supplement and some others for the opposite. I have listed them below.

Pros

The program offers instant access after the purchase.

The Kidney Disease Solution program doesn’t require surgery.

The program is easy to follow.

All purchases come with complimentary bonuses.

The official website offers an easy subscription cancellation process.

The program is backed by a 60-day 100 percent money-back guarantee.

Cons

The program can be purchased only from the The Kidney Disease Solution official website.

It demands consistent practice for optimum results.

Is The Kidney Disease Solution Legit Or Not?

The Kidney Disease Solution ebook is developed by two certified naturopaths. The program already has over 25,000 satisfied customers. The science behind the program is also backed by studies from prestigious universities in the US, Europe, and Japan.

The program provides measurable The Kidney Disease Solution results, verifiable from standard clinical tests. I could also find several past users on the web who were vouching for the program. Moreover, the program is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. The product looks legit and is a fair investment in your health.

Is The Kidney Disease Solution Available for Free?

The Kidney Disease Solution digital program is, unfortunately, not available for free. But, it is currently on sale. The creators claim that they are not doing this for profits and the course price only covers the cost of creating and updating relevant content in the course and hosting its website.

The Kidney Disease Solution Customer Reviews And Complaints

On the official site, The Kidney Disease Solution guide has a 4.9 average customer rating from over 25,000 users. From the publicly available information on the internet, I have found that most of the customers are pretty satisfied with the Kidney Disease Solution results of the publication.

Most of the The Kidney Disease Solution customer reviews were either positive or neutral. Interestingly, the customers who were initially skeptical about the program have also mentioned improved kidney function and overall health. However, users who could not follow the program consistently, have reported less than awesome results from it.

The Kidney Disease Solution Pricing And Availability

The Kidney Disease Solution program can be subscribed from the official website only. After the purchase is done, you also get access to the bonus materials. Notwithstanding, I have found near-identical websites that offer replicas of the program. On the The Kidney Disease Solution official website, the full program is priced at $87.00. This also includes the complementary materials coming with the ebook.

On the developer’s website, the program is also backed by a 60-day full money-back guarantee. If any of the customers do not experience the promised The Kidney Disease Solution benefits from the program, they can raise a refund request. To do that, you need to fill out the contact form on the official website and make the request via email. Since the purchases are done on the official website itself, the refund process is seamless.

The Kidney Disease Solution Bonuses

Bonus#1: Kidney Diet Essentials Fast-Track Guide

It is a guidebook that explains personal diet and kidney in lucid terms. It also covers topics like minerals and vitamins in common foods so that you can get a better understanding of your eating habits.

Bonus#2: Lifetime Support

Customers of The Kidney Disease Solution digital program get lifetime email support. The support team offers help to any doubts in following the instructions or the dietary recommendations.

Bonus#3: Lifetime Updates

The program is constantly updated based on the latest research and The Kidney Disease Solution customer reviews. The one-time purchase also makes you eligible for future updates.

Final Thoughts On The Kidney Disease Solution Reviews

After taking a deep dive into the various aspects of The Kidney Disease Solution guide, I have concluded that the ebook is effective in supporting kidney health in men and women of all ages. The materials contain instructions and demonstrations of diet plans, workouts, and lifestyle changes that can improve kidney function and general well-being.

From the The Kidney Disease Solution reviews available on the internet, I have noted that the users of the program are, in general, satisfied with the results.

The effects of The Kidney Disease Solution can be tracked by two matrices- the creatinine and GFR levels. Fortunately, the program also comes with a manual that helps us to understand the results of these tests. Also considering the reasonable price point and the 60-day money-back guarantee it comes with, The Kidney Disease Solution is worth a shot.

