In a remarkable archaeological discovery, researchers have unearthed a 2,400-year-old map in Italy that sheds light on the ancient understanding of the night sky. This map is said to date back to the 5th century BCE and was inscribed into a circular white stone that was found at an ancient fort in northeastern Italy. When the researchers went through the engravings, they found out that the people of that century had drawn a map of the night sky showing the constellations that exist to date.

However, one thing that captured their attention was an engraving that did not match up with the current stars that exist and about which the scientists know. So, for the time being, it is speculated that this engraved image is of a star that was present in that position during the time this map was drawn and then later turned into a failed supernova.

According to the recent news released by Italy’s National Institute of Astrophysics, the engravings on the map show the exact stars in their positions that can be seen in the night sky. The level of precision reflects that although there were no advanced tools and technologies present at that time, the map can accurately depict the roadmap of the night sky.

The map that was discovered is said to be the size of a car tire, and it has a total of 29 engravings on it. Looking at the style of the engravings, it can be confirmed that humans created these as they are quite complete and have all the constellations, namely, Orion, Scorpius, and Pleiades.

Among these constellations and stars, there is one figure that does not match the night sky and is still a mystery, so it is speculated to be a mysterious star. For now, the researchers have come up with a possibility that there was a star in that position that produced a supernova or left a black hole because it failed to produce a supernova. The conclusion on this mysterious star will be disclosed after further research and study on this map.

The researchers and archaeoastronomers were stunned and astonished to find that the map accurately portrayed the positions of these constellations because this is one of the oldest depictions of the night sky ever discovered in history. According to the researchers, it must not have been too hard to create this map as it did not require any advanced knowledge. Earlier, those who have engraved this map must have used hand fingers or a simple ruler to measure the angles and distances between the stars.

As the researchers state, if the person had the basic ability of elementary counting,, then they could have easily created this map by seeing the night sky. But what was the need to engrave the stars and constellations during that time? To this, the researchers state the possibility that maybe the people used it for tracking the change of seasons so that they can determine or identify the time for starting agricultural tasks. There were no advanced technologies or means for them to know the weather or climatic changes, so our ancestors depended upon these natural elements.

This discovery of the map provides an opportunity to study the mysterious star that existed but is nowhere to be found now. This also shows that despite being behind in technology and tools, ancient societies had a profound connection to the realm of the cosmos. Further study and research of the map may uncover new astronomical mysteries hidden in the cosmic realm and significantly help us understand the celestial bodies in new light.

