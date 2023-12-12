Research has found a crystal clear lagoon and salt plain in Argentina’s Puna de Atacama Desert while spotting the staring pool on the satellite image. Seeing this, the geological science professor Brian Hynek at the University of Colorado Boulder hiked miles through the Burren landscape of the Atacama Desert. Along with him, Maria Farisa, who is also a microbiologist and founder of environmental consultancy PunaBio, has also joined in this adventurous journey.

Pune de Atacama Dessert is the harshest place on Earth, which is situated 1200 feet above sea level on the Argentinian border with Chile. The plateau offers bone-dry conditions and blazing sunshine due to its high altitude, which makes a harsh environment where few plants and animals survive. In such conditions, Hynek and Farisa both travel miles just to explore a place where no roads are available to reach.

While reaching, they found a jaw-dropping ecosystem that seems like it doesn’t belong to this world. This lost lagoon hosts mounds of rocks that contain microbes that resemble some of the first forms of life on Earth. Hynek stated that it was something extraordinary that he had seen in his life, and not every scientist had ever seen such things.

According to Hynek, these microbes can be a window into early life on Earth and even Mars. He also added that the lagoon is ringed with mountains that contain 12 pools of shallow crystalline water. The alien ecosystem is spread across 10 hectares of the desert, and beneath the lagoon surface, they have discovered the small hills and the green microbial growth.

The Findings Of Hynek And Farisa On The Lost World Of Lagoons

The professor was amazed to see such types of undocumented things on Earth, which will be very beneficial to studying the existence of life on Earth. According to Hynek’s primary observation, they could be stromatolites, which are complex communities of microbes of Archaean, which fell between 4 billion and 2.5 billion years ago. During this period of Earth’s history, the atmosphere contained no oxygen.

Stromatolite still grows in various freshwater and marine habitats. But their sizes are much smaller than their ancient counterparts. According to Hynek, the mounds of Atacama lagoons are very similar to the size of Archaean stromatolites.

The fossils discovered in the Atacama desert have grown 6m high which are fossilized in the mineral made of gypsum that is commonly found in Archaean ara.

Hynek has also suggested some of the reasons that this organism may be fossilized. According to his observations, they might have socked in the lagoon’s salty water and baked by extreme solar radiation. This process might have taken place for several years and resulted in the formation of a hill-like structure.

Hynek’s Suggestions For The Researchers To Coin More Details About The Ancient Life

Hynek’s theory on the formation of microbes in the lost world of lagoons presented the evolution of life on Earth. He added that this theory can be implemented to understand the Martian rock formation and the ancient life on Mars. Scientists can search for similar features on the Martian rocks to find the possibilities of life on Mars.

But the bad news is the whole area could be gone in a matter of years, and scientists may lose this rare ecosystem, as Hynek said. This site is leased to mine for lithium after a few years. So he suggested all the scientists act fast to confirm this initial observation before the last would be gone or disrupted forever.

