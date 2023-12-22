There is a possibility that many primordial or atom-sized black holes were released into space just after the Big Bang. With the help of the James Webb telescope, scientists were observing strange phenomena in a faraway region of space. They observed a star slowly being devoured by a black hole, looking like it was being devoured from the inside. They saw a strange line of left-out parts of the star. After comprehending the data, scientists speculated that if a black hole devoured the star, it could be millions of times larger than our Sun.

Official Reports And Journals About Primordial Black Holes

According to scientists, ancient atom-sized black holes may still be lurking around in the universe. The reason speculated behind the theory is the Bing Bang, which may have launched them into space at enormous speed.

Now, the main thing here is how they could be devouring stars if they were atomic-sized. Earl Billinger, an astrophysicist at Max Planck Institute of Astrophysics, Germany, opened up about the subject in an email.

Billinger said several of these primordial black holes might have been released into space at the time of the Big Bang. The speed would have been so high that most of the Black Holes would have penetrated through a star like a bullet. But, a few slow ones could have been engulfed by stars, never to let them leave again. At last, he also mentioned that if these primordial Black Holes truly exist, they might be able to find them.

According to Bellinger and his team of astrophysicists, they think that this theory is somewhat relevant, but there are many crevices and turns they need to handle before concluding.

According to a recent study and its author, these hypothetical Black Holes could have appeared as big and dense clumps of matter that collapsed in the first few seconds after the Big Bang. This instant collapse could have formed these Black Holes. In the study, the author also mentioned that if the theory comes true, it will nail down many theories about the birth of our universe and the Big Bang.

Earl Billinge came forward on Dec 13 with his Paper named Astrophysical Journal. He mentioned two possibilities about theoretical primordial Black holes in his Journal. The possibility that Billinger mentioned in his journal was that a very tiny black hole can’t even double its size in its lifetime.

He also said that if that’s the case, they can never get out of a star, even if they devour it until the end of the universe.

The second possibility Billinger mentioned was that if those Black Holes grew larger as they devoured stars in their way, they could grow massive in size.

The reality check is that a primordial Black Hole is 100,000 times smaller than a paper clip. But, if a Black Hole reaches the size of an asteroid or comet, it could devour a whole star in millions of years.

Scientists speculate that this theory can change their whole perspective about the universe’s birth. They also speculate that the present-time supermassive Black Holes could have gotten bigger after devouring stars over billions of years. After the Big Bang, there was a dark stage for millions of years.

That time could have given these primordial Black Holes space and time to grow in size even larger than galaxies. All this is just in theories for now, and there is much research and study left in this matter, which astrophysicists and scientists are actively working on.

