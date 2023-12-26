Babylonian Tablets From 3,000 Years Ago Help Scientists Solve One Of Space’s Strangest Mysteries

Scientists are expected always to give correct and logical answers for everything, but there are many such questions in this universe whose correct answers have not been found till now. One such mystery is hidden in space, which scientists from University College London are claiming to uncover.

According to scientists, some locations in space do not follow the rules of physics, which causes strange and unexpected things. For example, when spacecraft fly over these areas, they may start acting oddly or having technical issues. Also, high-tech tools like the Hubble Space Telescope can find it difficult to do its usual job in these areas.

Moreover, communication with satellites may get disrupted in these locations in space. These unexpected and strange occurrences often take place in spots where there are unusual happenings with the Earth’s magnetic field, which are known as geomagnetic anomalies or disturbances. According to the reports, NASA is also tracking these locations and trying to understand the causes of the problem.

When astronauts travel through these strange locations in space, they sometimes talk about seeing bright flashes and moments when everything goes completely silent. There is even one big and growing anomaly that some astronauts have nicknamed ‘the Bermuda Triangle of space’. NASA is keeping a close eye on this specific anomaly and studying it to figure out what exactly is happening and how it can affect things in space.

Study On The Relation Between Babylonian Tablets And Space Science

A study conducted by researchers from University College London suggests that the ancient Babylonian cuneiform tablets that are about 3,000 years old hold the key to understanding more about these mysterious occurrences in space. However, it might sound strange that in the era super super-advanced technology, important information about strange geomagnetic events could be found in about 3,000-year-old Babylonian tablets.

The study report was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) in which researchers from University College London found a clever way to understand changes in the Earth’s magnetic field.

In this study, researchers analysed tiny particles made of iron in ancient clay bricks because these particles acted like a record of how the Earth’s magnetic field changed over time. Researchers found what was going on with the Earth’s magnetic field back in the day by checking the names of kings written on the bricks.

Scientists are hopeful that by using the archaeomagnetism method, they can understand the history of the Earth’s magnetic field even better. Moreover, this method can also help scientists figure out exact dates for artefacts that were difficult to find accurately in the past. According to researchers, this study will help unlock more secrets about the Earth’s magnetic past and find a more accurate timeline of ancient things.

What Experts Say About This Study?

According to Lisa Tauxe, the Earth’s magnetic field is one of the most mysterious things in the world of Earth sciences, and ancient artefacts from Mesopotamian cultures, especially bricks with the names of kings on them, are like a special opportunity for scientists to uncover the mystery. Lisa Tauze is the co-author of this new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

According to Lisa, using these well-preserved artefacts, scientists can carefully look at how the strength of the magnetic field changed over short periods, maybe even just a few decades.

According to Mark Altaweel, who is also a co-author of the study, scientists often use methods like radiocarbon dating to know when things happened in ancient Mesopotamia, but it is difficult with things like bricks and ceramics because they don’t usually have organic material that can be easily dated. However, this recent study from UCL will be very beneficial for future studies.

