A New Carbon Dioxide History Spanning 66 Million Years Offers Little Solace For The Present

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a serious concern for the future of our planet, and that is why scientists and researchers are working hard to collect the correct information. A new study has shown a 66 million-year history of carbon dioxide levels in the Earth’s atmosphere. The findings of the study may offer a little comfort for today, but it is also alarming for people to see increasing carbon dioxide levels.

Carbon Dioxide Offers Little Comfort For Today

The study report was published in the Journal of Science on December 7th, and the study took about seven years. Researchers from 16 countries were involved in this study about carbon dioxide levels. Also, more than eighty researchers gave their contributions to the study and for the betterment of our planet.

People will be surprised to know that nearly 14 million years ago, the levels of carbon dioxide were as high as they are today. According to Bärbel Hönisch, the consequences of carbon dioxide are already well-known, but this study strengthens the findings of those studies and provides insights into climate sensitivity. Bärbel Hönisch is a geochemist at Columbia University who coordinated with the researchers involved in the study.

According to the study, if atmospheric CO2 continues doubling for decades to centuries, then the global temperature will be approximately 1.5 to 4.5 degrees Celsius higher. Other studies suggest even higher global temperatures, approximately 3.6 to 6 degrees Celsius. Other studies include planetary sensitivities to predict the levels of carbon dioxide.

Different studies suggest a few degrees Celsius higher or lower carbon dioxide levels in the future, but all scientists agree that the earth will be at least 2 degrees Celsius warmer at the end of this century. Scientists also agree that it must be stopped as it can cause severe damage to the health of people and our planet.

Alos Read: NASA Delays Next-Generation Space Telescope Until 2020

The new study published recently focused on climate change over a million years, which will be very helpful for the future. Other researchers and scientists can also use the data of this study to conduct their experiments about the environment and our planet.

According to Dana Royer, the new study will not be able to predict the levels of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere because it depends on the current climate policies and other measures. Dana Royer is a coauthor of the study and a paleoclimatologist at Wesleyan University who said that the study confirms many results that were found in previous studies about the effects of carbon dioxide.

According to Bärbel Hönisch, the data of this study will be available in an open database for climate modellers. They will be able to use the data to predict climate changes in the coming decades.

The researchers of the new study did not collect new data, and they relied on the previous study reports published by scientists around the world. There are many studies about the effects of carbon dioxide, but the researchers did not use data from the studies that they found irrelevant.

The scientists studied air bubbles in ice cores, ocean sediments, ancient soils, and fossil plant leaves to predict the history of carbon dioxide and its effects. According to the study, the last time CO2 levels were higher than today was 16 million years ago, which was about 480 ppm.

At present, the air contains about 420 ppm of CO2, which was the same approximately 14 million years ago. According to Gabriel Bowen, co-author of the study, the global temperature will be higher at the end of this century, but it has already reached a level that is harmful in many ways.

More: Billionaire Brain Wave Reviews: Does This Manifestation Program Provide Financial Prosperity?