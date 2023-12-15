Using Chatbots To Solve Math Problems, AI Scientists Make An “Exciting” Discovery

Artificial Intelligence Scientists were stunned to see the potential of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard in generating mathematical information that is beyond human knowledge.

The research claimed that they made the World’s first scientific discovery in the field of mathematical calculation using the large language of AI Chatbots. They found that chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard were able to solve the big mathematical problems that humans couldn’t solve.

The discovery emerged in Google’s DeepMind, where AI researchers investigated whether the OpenAI Chat GPT and Google’s Bard can do more than provide us with the repackaging information. In this regard, Pushmeet Kohli, who is the head of AI for Science at DeepMind, has disclosed some interesting findings.

He said that when they started this product, his team had never expected something genuinely new from these AI tools. This is the first time that AI scientists have found something that is beyond human knowledge, which was produced by large language models or LLMs.

What Exactly Was The Experiment?

The experiment includes the card game set that inspired many mathematicians to create interesting problems. Artificial intelligence scientists use large language models (LLMs) in AI to get help generating new solutions. LLMs is a powerful neutral network that is designed to learn language patterns.

Here, the researchers have used the AI system called FunSearch to make progress in the set of card combinatorics. This is the popular method that scientists have been using for a long to study the possible arrangement of sets containing finite objects. The inventors of this game suggest that it could be applied to create a variety of questions in maths and computer science.

The FunSearch uses LLM, which is specially trained to create short computer programs that generate solutions to particular mathematical problems. The system is also able to check the accuracy of the answers while comparing them with the known ones. If FunSearch finds the possibility to make it better, it suggests the LLM improve at the next round.

The Outcomes Of LLM-Based Mathematical Experiment

Now, AI tools have become so intelligent that they can generate the solutions that some of the greatest mathematicians can’t solve. As per the DeepMind computer scientist Bernardino Romera-Paredes, FunSearch is the most creative engine. He also added that LLM doesn’t need to solve useful problems, but it can give the most accurate output.

According to Pushmeet Kohli’s statement, the scientists were amazed by the new findings of LLM-based AI, which is beyond the thought of mathematicians and scientists. He called it a novel experiment, and it is effective and more accurate than today’s. This experiment will help inventories and engineers develop more complex and accurate technologies using chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT.

After the success of this experiment, Sir Tim Gowers, professor of mathematics at Cambridge University, stated that this is an example of human mathematicians collaborating with AI. Further, he added that these intelligence tools are going to play a very important role in improving the research field, opening a path to inventing more advanced technologies.

The Limitation Of AI Chatbots

The research is still exploring the potential of AI tools like FunSearch, which are used in ChatGPT and Bard. They are unable to explore the limitations, but one issue that limits them is the lack of solutions that can be varied automatically. Their rules are still not applicable in the field of biology, where researcher still need hypotheses to test their lab experiment.

In the current phase, the LLM can be beneficial for computer programs to create more improved and larger codes. This is going to transform the field of computer science and algorithmic discoveries.