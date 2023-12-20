China’s Spacecraft Recently Disclosed Six Unidentified Objects In Orbit

China launched its robotic spacecraft into space yet another time. This time, not only did the spaceplane launch, but six unidentified objects were also deployed in orbit. The spaceplane from China is an intriguing innovation of China and has been raising scientists’ eyebrows for a while.

The name of the spaceplane is “Shenlong”, which is a Mandarin word for “Devine Dragon”. Shenlong was on its third mission to space on December 14th, when it deployed the objects into Earth’s orbit. The US Space Force and many other mature observers are keeping an eye on these objects.

The US Department Of Defence Has Named All Six Objects As Objects: A, B, C, D, E, And F.

An amateur observer named Scott Tilley has been observing these objects with the help of a satellite tracker. He also reported the assessment to Space.com and uploaded his report on social media. According to Scott, the first object continuously emits signals resembling ‘wingmen’ frequencies from previous Chinese activities, which is gaining the most curiosity of observers.

There is a resemblance in these emissions with past Chinese space missions. Analysis and modulations show a resemblance between these objects and previous Chinese objects placed into Earth’s orbit. Other “placeholder” signals are being emitted from Objects D and E, which made the observers a little curious. Tilley mentioned in his report that these signals are not continuous and just stay for a short period and turn off after a while.

In his X (formerly Twitter) post, Tilley mentioned that Object D is emitting S-bandwidth signals that are completely different from other objects. Observers are curious about the strange frequencies of these objects and their modulation at 2,280 MHz. According to Tilley, these objects orbit the same paths as earlier Chinese space missions.

More On Shenlong And Its Orbital Nature

Although all six objects are orbiting in the same path as older Chinese missions did, their behaviour is completely different. According to many amateur observers, along with Scott Tilley, these activities have been seen before in September 2020 and August 2022. Many similar objects have been released into Earth’s orbit before, says Tilley. According to their behaviour and frequencies, they could be service modules, trackers for Shenlong itself or test objects for orbital placement programs.

Tilley also mentioned in his post that a similar object was placed in orbit last year in mid-November. The purpose of the object was most likely to assist the plane to land on the surface successfully.

As China is using spaceplanes like Shenlong to place objects into Earth’s orbit, the US Space Department also plans to launch its Boeing-built X37-B. The X37-B is a fast, heavy-duty spacecraft built by Boeing to carry heavy objects to nearby space locations. The US space force has declared that they will launch a Falcon Heavy Rocket into X37-B on December 28; this was decided after several delays.

The Shenlong is a delta-winged spaceplane with a single vertical stabiliser and was first published to the Chinese media in December 2007. Shenlong has high expansion engines with the capability to carry heavy loads to the Earth’s orbit. Scaling the size and dimensions of the spacecraft, the mass could be around 12 tonnes. According to reports, there could be two seats for flight crew members in the cockpit of the spacecraft.

The Chinese “Divine Dragon” has been launched into space for practical reasons, according to Chinese Media. The launch date was 4th September 2020, which was its first launch from the Jiquan satellite launch centre. The second and third launch dates were 4 August 2022 and 14 December 2023. This was another time when Shenlong had placed mysterious objects into Earth’s orbit.

