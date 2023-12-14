Communication Between Voyager 1 And Earth Stops

Voyager 1, which is the farthest spacecraft from Earth, has stopped communicating with the mission control team on Earth. Engineers from NASA are currently working to reestablish communication with Voyager 1, but it may take several weeks to resolve the issue, according to the reports.

The flight data system of Voyager 1 is not properly functioning as the system is sending repeated information to the mission team on Earth. However, NASA engineers are currently trying to find the exact cause that has stopped Voyager 1 from communicating with Earth.

The mission control team of Voyager 1 tried to restart the flight data system by sending various commands over the weekend, but the team was unable to get valuable and useful data from Voyager 1.

What Is The Current Situation Of Voyager 1

Voyager 1 is still receiving commands from the mission control team, but since the flight data system of Voyager 1 is not properly functioning, the team is unable to receive any science or engineering data from the farthest spacecraft.

Voyager 1 is crucial for the study of the outer solar system and interstellar space, and that is why NASA engineers are working hard to establish communication with it again.

According to Calla Cofield, it is essential to find out the exact underlying cause of the issue to figure out steps to be taken to resolve this issue, and NASA engineers are trying hard for this. Calla Cofield is the media relations specialist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, United States.

According to Calla Cofield, Voyager 1 faced a similar issue with the flight data system in 1981, three years after its launch, but the issue was not identical. Also, Voyager 1 has faced several glitches in recent years, but this problem with the communication does not appear to be connected with those glitches either.

How Affected Is The Voyager 1 Communication?

The mission control team does not want to send more commands to Voyager 1 as of now as they don’t want to influence the operations of the spacecraft unexpectedly. Therefore, the team wants to analyze all the potential causes of the issue before sending more commands to Voyager 1.

People may find it interesting to know that it takes about 22.5 hours for the commands sent by the mission control team to reach the farthest spacecraft from Earth to Voyager 1. Also, Voyager 1 takes 45 hours to send a response to the mission control team on Earth.

Voyager 1 is currently 24 billion kilometers away from Earth, which was launched on September 5th, 1977. Voyager 1 made flybys of Jupiter in 1979 and Saturn and its largest moon, Titan, in 1980. There are three onboard computers in Voyager 1, and it sends data to the mission control team on Earth in binary codes or a series of ones and zeros.

The mission control team Is taking the situation?

According to Calla Cofield, even though NASA engineers are working to establish communication with Voyager 1, the most important and beneficial part of this mission is its longer duration in the outer solar system. This mission will help scientists get a better understanding of the changes in the particles and magnetic fields in the heliosphere and beyond.

NASA faced a similar issue with Voyager 2 in 2020, but the NASA engineers were able to re-establish communication with the spacecraft with a technique called the ‘shout’ technique.

The mission control team is adopting various techniques to extend the power supply in both spacecraft, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 so that they can remain in the outer solar system for a much longer time.

According to Calla Cofield, since these spacecraft are functioning far away from Earth, issues with them are expected to rise in the future. However, the mission team is working hard to establish communication with Voyager 1 to keep the spacecraft and mission alive.