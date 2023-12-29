The recent news from NASA has led to a worrying situation on Earth when the scientists revealed that it may rip apart by passing asteroids in the future. Here, the surprising question is asked: could scientists stop a ‘planet killer’ asteroid from hitting the Earth? They stated that if the mile-wide asteroid is discovered and hits the Earth, survival might depend on launching 1000 spacecraft or one well-placed idea to protect the Earth.

With the suggestions of simulations, it stated that almost millions of asteroids seemed to be hitting the Earth but were considered lighter and that haven’t given any reactions to Earth. Moreover, NASA has led almost 7 such simulations, and no simulation has been able to stop. Besides, it shows how challenging it would be to stop Earthbound space’s biggest rock even after a warning given by scientists for many years.

How Long Time Will It Take To Stop Hitting Rock To The Earth?

Moreover, the reasons for the collision could be intense gravitational force and other space difficulties, as said by the international group of space experts. Now, a new study by scientists proposes that Earth has a built-in defense system, which is often called intense gravitational forces. Further, it is used to tackle asteroid interlopers, and it has been studied by almost 200 participants from dozens of countries.

Also, the researchers from the country learned that the fictitious rock might strike Earth in six months, which can burn the whole. Besides, they have started to put their heads together to find every possible way to avoid the impact and protect life sustainability from the Earth.

Further, by the statement of Paul Chodas, who is the manager of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, helped in designing and hosting the recent stimulation, which was earlier done in 2013.

According to a recent study by scientists, the coming of huge rocks toward the Earth is a dangerous situation, and the finding suggests that enormous masses of planets and their moons mean they exert tremendous gravitational forces on nearby objects.

They further said that the differences in gravity these objects experience, called tidal forces, are only because astronomers used them to explain how the moon causes tides on Earth. Besides, it can be so strong in some cases that the objects get ripped up, which is normally described as tidal disruption in the words of space research.

Also, the researchers of the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) stated that instead of leaving behind a relatively smaller crater, the impact of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which is on its target could leave the asteroid near unrecognizable.

Also, their results stated that the collision of rocks can be even more dangerous than ever thought before.

Moreover, with previous research, scientists have revealed that last November, the DART space probe of the US space agency NASA was launched as the first full-scale experiment of such a maneuver.

Will NASA Be Able To Find The Solutions And Asteroids That Are Too Deemed?

According to recent research by NASA, they are planning a mission through which they can track the records of an asteroid. They said that they were too sure that they could not even be watched through a telescope.

Besides, the data also said that its mission is to collide with an asteroid and to deflect it from its orbit. It was mainly done in order to provide valuable information for the development of such a planetary protection system.

Again, the scientists said that unlike earlier research and theories given in history, they are now able to track and respond to the situation by way of continuous observations, predictions, response planning, and mitigation.

