Uncovering The Power Of Earth’s Ancient Magnetic Field Through Mesopotamian Bricks

New research on Mesopotamian bricks has revealed the change in magnetic field in the ancient era. According to the research published in Proceeding of the National Academy of Science, the archaeologist has found the ancient brick that contain Mesopotamian king names marked in the change in the Earth’s magnetic field. University College London researchers have said that this finding will help archaeologists demystify the era more accurately and provide better insights into the geographical anomaly that occurred about 3000 years ago.

In this regard, Professor Mark Altaweel from the UCL Institute of Archaeology has also revealed that before this discovery, researchers often used radiocarbon dating methods. This method is usually used to understand the chronology of an ancient Mesopotamian era, which was inaccurate. He also added that this method was unable to determine the dates of the most common cultural remains that are made of clay or ceramic because they don’t have organic material.

Figuring Out Earth’s Magnetic Field From Long Ago: Clues From Mesopotamian Bricks

According to the researchers, this archaeomagnetism discovery will help create an important dating baseline. The team “Hope”, using this parameter, is looking for the Earth’s magnetic field in archaeological items to improve the history of ancient magnetic fields and date the artifacts that they previously couldn’t.

According to archaeologists, the Earth’s magnetic field has drastically weakened and strengthened over the ancient time. These changes show the effects on hot minerals which are highly sensitive to the magnetic field. This made the archaeologist identify the age of the artifacts accurately, making it difficult to date various Mesopotamian materials.

The Use Of Archomagentic Tool Have Revealed The Secret Of Mesopotamian Bricks

So, the researchers used a magnetometer to determine the age of the artifacts. The Earth’s magnetic field leaves an impression of magnetic components like iron oxide, which can be traced when the field changes its strength. Archaeologists from the UK, the US, and Israel used the same technique to study the break.

The researcher analyzed the grains of iron oxide present in 32 backed bricks collected from Mesopotamian archaeological sites located in modern-day Iraq. All these bricks have the names of 12 Mesopotamian kings engraved on them. The researchers combined the brick’s magnetism with the archaeological records of the Kings and created a historical map of magnetism in ancient Mesopotamia.

Now, this map will be used to date other objects that are not leveled accurately with the king’s name. Professor Matthew Howland from Wichita State University, US, has also concluded that comparing the known ancient material with the unknown ancient material can help estimate the accurate date based on the ancient condition of the magnificent field. Also, the researchers will be able to confirm the “Levantine Magnetic Anomaly“, the point of high magnetic intensity which occurred between 1050-550 BCE.

Also Read: SETI Discovers Strange New Signals: Solving The Odd Puzzle Of Rapid Radio Bursts

The Importance Of Magnetic Field Historical Timeline

This experiment in 5 bricks has also revealed the shift of magnetic change during the era of Nebuchadnezzar II, which lies between 604 and 562 BCE. A professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, US, has said that the geomagnetic field is one of the most enigmatic phenomena in the earth sciences. It will help the archaeologist to understand the timeline of other historical events more accurately and identify the age of artificates belonging to various eras more accurately.

Additionally, archeomagnetic dating will help pinpoint the reigns of the ancient kings. Though their area of the region is well known, it will also help to solve the disagreement between the archaeologists belonging to various countries. It will provide the researchers with a lineup with an understanding of the king’s reigns in the lower chronology.

More: Aurora Borealis Illuminates Colorado Sky As Solar Storm Causes An Unusual Display Of Meteoric Phenomena