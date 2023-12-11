Experts Say The Atmosphere Hasn’t Been Like This In 14 Million Years

Global warming has not been very nice to the planet Earth. Every day, there is something different happening, temperature records breaking, icebergs melting, and much more. In a recent revelation, scientists have come forward to inform us that there is something unique seen in the atmosphere.

According to them, it is after 14 million years that the level of carbon dioxide has consistently reached this level. The study has revealed that this increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and associated fluctuations in the temperature indicate something daunting. The future of Earth’s climate is headed towards fatality.

How Was The Study Conducted?

The geological records of 66 million years have been taken into account for this study and it indicated that the present-day concentration of carbon dioxide is similar to 14 million years ago.

It was a time when human-driven factors led to this situation. This confirmed that long-term climatic conditions are sensitive to greenhouse gases. They cause fatality and will continue to evolve.

The research was headed by Columbia Climate School’s Baerbel Hoenisch. Her team used the geochemical and biological data to redesign the past. This study took 7 years, over 80 researchers, and the contribution of 16 nations.

The results have been showcased in the Journal of Science now. This helped them understand the present-day concentration of carbon dioxide with accurate data.

What Experts Say About This?

As shared by the geochemist of Columbia University, Barbel Honisch – people have always known that if carbon dioxide is continuously added to the atmosphere, the temperature will continue to rise. Conducting this study has helped the researchers get a better understanding of the climate’s sensitivity.

Barbel has put immense focus on the gravitational shift. She informed homo sapiens (firstborn) evolved around 3 million years ago. This means that the current population is accustomed to the present-day climate zone and sea levels. But since the level of carbon dioxide is continuously increasing, it is suspected that by the year 2100, the level will reach around 600 to 800 ppm.

This means that the times of the Eocene epoch will be back. During that time, only giant insects were living on the Earth and Antarctica did not have ice. The scenario of flora and fauna was completely different from what it looks like today.

According to the results, carbon dioxide reached the level of 420 ppm last time millions of years ago. It was an age when there was no ice in Greenland. During that time, our ancestors were shifting from forests to grasslands for living.

There has been a consistent increase in the levels of carbon dioxide. It has risen from 280 ppm to the current level. This means that there has been a continuous 50% rise in this unfavorable gas in the atmosphere. Not only this but the temperature around the world has increased by 1.2 °C right from pre-industrial times.

How Does The Carbon Dioxide Affect Our Earth?

According to the mainstream indications, the doubling level of carbon dioxide jumps the Earth’s average temperature between 1.5 °C and 4.5 °C. However, another study says that the way current events are taking place, there is a risk of an increase between 3.6 °C and 6 °C.

Regardless of the different studies, the results are the same. As soon as there is even a 2 °C increase, the planet is headed for a doom’s day. Several scientists have warned that these increased figures should be avoided in any case, if possible.

In this situation, slowly everything will look different. If the ice caps begin melting, Earth will not be able to reflect solar rays properly. The planet will turn back to the old days (millions of years in this case).

About 56 million years ago, Earth faced a similar situation. During that time, carbon dioxide was rapidly released into the atmosphere and there was a massive difference visible in the ecosystem. But what’s scary is that this took approximately 150,000 years to revive itself.

Barbel Honisch also said that the population has been stuck in this situation now for a long time. The agenda is to seize carbon dioxide and drive it out of the Earth’s atmosphere. This is the only solution to stop the emissions.