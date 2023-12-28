How To See The ‘Cold Full Moon’, Catch The Final Full Moon Of 2023

As we approach the end of 2023, skygazers, astronomy enthusiasts, and selenophiles are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the ‘Cold Full Moon,’ the final full moon of the year. According to NASA, the full moon that is visible in December is known as the Cold Moon or Long Night Moon because it stays visible to the eyes for a long time in the cold season.

The Last Full Moon Of 2023

According to the statement made by NASA, the moon will appear in the sky on Monday and can be seen till Thursday. It will be at its peak on Tuesday night at around 7:33 p.m. and illuminate the brightest light in the dark sky. One can see this full moon from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning, as it is the last and longest full moon time of the year 2023.

As for how to see this ‘Cold Full Moon, ‘ one can refer to their local weather forecasters to know whether the sky will be clear or not. The moon, however, will be visible to every part of the world at the moonrise time of specific regions, so one can see it just by looking up at the sky.

People can use telescopes and binoculars to get a clear, magnified, and clarified view of the moon because this celestial event is expected to captivate millions of people around the world. This is going to be one of the most spectacular astronomical events that will fascinate every skygazer, moon lover, and astronomy enthusiast and mark the closing of the year.

Wondering how the Moon got its name, Cold Moon or Long Night Moon? Well, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, the December Moon got its name from Monhawk traditions, which is the name that’s given based on the condition that occurs at that time of the year. Since December is the coldest month of the year, the Moon got its name from the climatic conditions at the time of its occurrence.

As for the Long Night Moon, this Moon generally comes up in the sky around the time of winter solstice. During this time, the nights are relatively longer than days, and hence, that makes the Moon visible for a longer period. This year’s winter solstice was on 21 December, and the last full Moon is expected on Tuesday, i.e., 26th December.

More: SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster Topples Over And Lost At Sea

As stated by NASA, the full moon is opposite of the low sun while taking its trajectory this time across the sky, and hence, that makes it appear above the horizon. Also, these circumstances are the prime factors that make the Moon stay longer during this time than at other times of the year.

However, this Moon is not only known as a Cold or Long Night but also as Drift Clearing, Frost Exploding Tress, Hoar Frost, Snow Moon, Winter Maker Moon, and several others. This information is based on the farmers’ Almanac, and this is called the Moon before Yule in the ancient pagans in Europe.

But as the Shakespearean quote goes, “What’s in the name?”,- no matter what the Moon is called in different parts of the world, it has a whole fandom that awaits its arrival on Tuesday. As per NASA’s report, the first full Moon of the year 2024 will be called the ‘Wolf Moon’, and it is speculated to be seen on the 25th of January. Whether observed for its natural beauty, cultural significance, or as part of winter solstice celebrations, the last full moon of 2023 promises a captivating spectacle for all who turn their gaze skyward.

Also Read: Japan’s Sleek ‘Moon Sniper’ Successfully Enters Lunar Orbit