Fourteen-Year Time-Lapse Of The Gamma-Ray Sky Made By The Fermi Mission

NASA has released a new video that was made by the data obtained from the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope from August 2008 to August 2022. The movie shows the behavior of high-energy sources within our universe from August 2008 to August 2022. Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope captured gamma rays during the said period that are stronger than the light we can see from the naked eye, like the Sunlight.

NASA launched a satellite on June 11th, 2008, which was later named Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope after a scientist named Professor Enrico Fermi. The Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope is in the lower Earth orbit, and its mission is to make gamma-ray astronomy observations. This NASA observatory is still functioning well and providing crucial data to have a better understanding of the universe.

What Causes The Gamma-Ray Sky?

According to Seth Digel, the Milky Way shines with a constant and strong glow of gamma rays. However, this steady glow is interrupted by powerful bursts that last for several days. These bursts are like speedy jets that are as fast as light, and they get their energy from supermassive blackholes which are located in the centers of galaxies far away.

Seth Digel is the senior staff of the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center at the National Accelerator Laboratory in California, United States. Seth Digel is the one who crafted the images from the data provided by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope since its launch in 2008.

In the images, bright and shining gamma-ray light coming from the Milky Way can be seen. Also, it can be seen in this 14-year time-lapse movie that our Sun is moving gracefully in the sky, which sometimes becomes very bright.

Seth Digel also said that the intense bursts that are seen in this time-lapse movie can happen in any part of the sky. He also said that these intense bursts happened a very long time ago, maybe millions to billions of years in the past, but the light from these events is now reaching the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and that is being observed by scientists.

What’s In This 14-Year Time-Lapse Movie Produced By NASA?

NASA has released a video made using the data provided by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope since its launch on June 11th, 2008. The video shows two different ways to look at the sky in one view; the sky can be seen in a rectangular shape and the center of the galaxy in the middle.

This shows the central part of the Milky Way, where a glow in the gamma rays can be seen. This glow happens because cosmic rays are hitting the interstellar gas and because of the starlight. Further, the wider universe, with many other faraway galaxies, can be seen away from the center in the video.

The Second view in the video is of the top and bottom of our galaxy, and each of these galaxies is called a blazar. Also, each of these blazar can be seen with a black hole in the middle. The 14-year time-lapse movie released by NASA is narrated by Judy Racusin, who is the Fermi Deputy Project Scientist.

She highlights in the video how interestingly the Sun seems to move, which is happening because Earth going around it in a year. The video mainly shows events that last a long time and not quick events like gamma-ray bursts, which are some of the most powerful explosions in space. This is because it takes several days to process the data and make clear images.

The best thing about the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope is that it is still functioning and observing gamma rays in the galaxy and beyond. This will be very helpful to get a better understanding of the universe.

