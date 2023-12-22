Genomic Proof That The West Antarctic Ice Sheet Broke During The Last Interglacial

The Genetic analysis of the Antarctic octopus evidences the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) during the last Interglacial period. The researcher has concluded that understanding the geological past of this period can help predict the future collapse of the Antarctic ice sheet and the rise of sea level. The new analysis published on Thursday in “Science” finds that almost eight-limbed sea creatures used to reside around the corridors of Antarctica around 125,000 years ago.

Among those creators, the Torquet Octopus, also known as Pareledone turqueti, a small-sized creature weighing up to 600 grams, lives on seafloor all around Antarctica.

The scientists who have used the sediments of this octopus found some interesting results regarding the collapse of WAIS. When scientists compared the global temperature with the pre-industrial period, they found that the earth’s temperature was 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter.

The findings suggest that this global temperature is very similar to what we have now, i.e. 1.5 degrees Celsius, clearly visiting the Paris Agreement. Whatever could be the reason behind the rising global temperature at that time, now our Earth is warming up due to human activities that can raise the sea level to 3.3 to 5 meters, which is a threatening situation for humans.

What Experts Say About This?

The lead author of “Science,” Sally Lau from James Cook University in Australia, stated that she applied DNA and biology as proxies and understood the changes that happened in Antarctica in the past. She concluded that the Torquet octopus was found deep inside the ice sheet, which is only possible when the species has made a significant effort to ensure their offspring hatch to prevent traveling too far.

Sally Lau also added that these octopuses are found all around the Antatica and used to reside inside the cracks called Weddell, Amundsen, and Ross Sea. They were available very few and preferred to avoid long-distance traveling for hatching their eggs and even for breeding. So, they used to breed with each other and hatch their eggs in the same place.

Also Check: New Research Suggests That Atomic-sized Black Holes Have Been Devouring Stars Inside Since The Dawn Of Time

Researchers Finding On The Diversification Of The Octopus

While studying the DNA of the sediments of this incredible octopus and other species found at that time, the researchers found some interesting facts. They found that these octopuses had interbreeded with other species, which is possible only when these octopuses have migrated to other places. If ice had not been melted, they would have remained in the same place, and researchers might not have found any diversification.

According to the researchers, the DNA report suggests that there was a direct connection between the octopuses of different breeds. These species must have come into contact when the WAIS ice sheet collapsed due to rising temperatures and tended to increase the sea level. The gap must have been filled with running water, and this octopus must have had no choice but to leave the place.

The investigation of DNA has also found that this process took place during the mid-Pliocene period, which lies between 3 and 3.6 million years ago. The geologist has also noted that the global temperature was between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius in the same period. This evidence indicates that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet must have collapsed during this era.

Lau also said while talking to the press that they continue reading the DNA as a proxy and try to understand the climate histories of other parts of Antarctica. She also showed some deep concern about climatic change, and as the global temperature is heading towards the same temperature as in the last Interglacial.

Read More: First Mental Images Ever Taken From A Human’s Brain Using AI Have Been Shown