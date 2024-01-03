The lives of humans are not short, as we can live up to more than 100 years, but the lifespan of mammals, including humans, used to be longer, according to a scientist named João Pedro de Magalhães from the University of Birmingham. The study report was published on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, in BioEssay.

Humans Were Meant To Live So Much Longer—Then The Dinosaurs Ruined It

According to the study report, dinosaurs might be the reason why mammals, including humans, have struggled to live long lives. Further, the theory suggests that during the time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, mammals had to focus on reproducing quickly rather than living for a long time to survive. Also, humans and other mammals were pressured to be eaten by dinosaurs, which led them to genetic changes that ultimately limited the ability of mammals to live longer.

João Pedro de Magalhães is responsible for this experiment and is a microbiologist from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. João Pedro de Magalhães named this theory the longevity bottleneck hypothesis. Moreover, the findings suggest that in the past, smaller mammals had to survive in environments where they were at the lower levels of the food chain.

Therefore, to adapt and thrive during the era when dinosaurs existed, these early mammals evolved to have a strategy of reproducing rapidly. According to the study report, this adaption was crucial for their survival in an environment where dinosaurs were dominant predators.

According to João Pedro de Magalhães, early mammals faced the pressure of survival for over 100 million years, and as a result of this pressure, mammals became small in size, primarily active during the night, and had relatively shorter lifespans. João Pedro de Magalhães said that the environmental challenges that were influenced by the dominance of dinosaurs had shaped the characteristics of mammals during this extended period.

In the research, João Pedro de Magalhães found that early mammal ancestors in the eutherian mammal lineage lost certain enzymes to survive a long period when dinosaurs were around. According to the study report, these enzymes help repair the damage caused to our skin by ultraviolet rays.

Moreover, João Pedro de Magalhães pointed out some mammals, like marsupials and monotremes, that have lost these enzymes. According to the study report, these mammals don’t have at least one of the three enzymes known as photolyases that help repair the damage caused by ultraviolet rays. However, there is no evidence available that can link the lack of these enzymes to shorter lifespans.

João Pedro de Magalhães said that mammals tried to stay safe by becoming active at night when dinosaurs were around, but this adaptation may have caused more losses. This can be the reason why we have to use things like sun cream to protect our skin and cover those losses. João Pedro de Magalhães compared the lifespans of mammals with reptiles and amphibians and noticed a big difference.

He said that even today, we carry genetic traits from that era, which have caused us to age faster than some reptiles. He also said that some mammals, like turtles and bowhead whales, live longer lifespans compared to humans, whose average life expectancy varies globally. Interestingly, some places known as Blue Zones, like Sardinia and Okinawa, have people live longer and healthier lives.

However, João Pedro de Magalhães said that this is just a hypothesis, but it could explain various aspects of mammalian ageing. Also, João Pedro de Magalhães believes that humans might have lived up to 200 years longer but only if dinosaurs didn’t exist because they have influenced our lifespans.

