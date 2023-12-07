NASA celebrated the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station (ISS) on December 6, 2023. During such a precious occasion, the Federal Space Agency broadcast a live conversation between the 70 crew aboard the station and NASA’s Associated Administrator and space station program manager.

During this conversation, Associate Administrator Robert Cabana congratulated all the crew members who are currently available and using the ISS.

ISS has covered a long distance while serving the astronauts and cosmonauts of the world. ISS was launched on November 25, 1998, and December 6, 1998, was the day when ISS unity node 1 was attached to the leading orbiting Zarya Module of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos. Since then, many companies have been part of this International Space Station and completed its 25 years in space.

The Evolution Of Internation Space Station (ISS) During 25 Years Of Time Phase

The International Space Station (ISS) was started with the collaboration of two popular space agencies of powerful countries 25 years back. December 6 was the historic day when two daredevil astronauts of the space shuttle Endeavour STS-88 attached the unity node 1 of NASA and Zarya. Cabana was the commander of this mission and also the first person to enter the space station.

Initially, it had just two modules with a very limited space to work for the astronauts. Now, it is 357 feet long and 25,600 pounds in weight, which is equivalent to the size of a football field. Since then, it has grown to 6 sleeping quarters with two bathrooms, including a gym well as and multiple areas to perform scientific research.

This size became possible due to the contribution of three more space agencies, which later joined America and Russia. All these space agencies’ names are given below:

National Aeronautics Space Agencies (NASA)

Roscosmos (Russian space agency)

European Space Agency (ESA)

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Canadian Space Agency (CSA)

All these 5 space agencies combined formed the International Space Station, which is operated by 15 countries.

ISS Have Witnessed The Remarkable Achievements Of Astronauts

The ISS started its services in 2000, where astronauts around the world have flown the space station and worked successfully. Since then, almost 273 people from 21 countries have visited the space station and performed various science experiments, tested technologies, and developed various skills needed to explore the Earth in the future.

Additionally, almost 3,300 research and educational investigations have been conducted successfully on the station by 108 countries. Much of this research and technological testing has contributed to making human life better on Earth. This experiment has also opened doors for future commercial destinations in low earth orbit, which is already being used by SpaceX and various startups.

Now, space agencies around the world, including SpaceX and other startups, are looking forward to other areas of the solar system. The day is not far when humans will become space travelers due to the evolution of the International Space Station as a place to stay in space. This rapid evolution is becoming possible due to the ISS, which allows space agencies to carry out such experiments.

The sad news is, the space station program is coming to an end now eventually. NASA has a sign of weakening and aging in the components, especially in the modules, central trusses, and radiators. It has been officially confirmed by NASA, and they will try to use it through 2030; after that, they will retire the ISS by splashing down its components in remote and unpolluted areas of the ocean.

