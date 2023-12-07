The James Webb Space Telescope Discovers A Ghostly Galaxy

The impressive James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has pierced through the dust to find an ancient ghost galaxy. When observed the galaxy was first observed from a ground-based telescope, it appeared as a blob in space. However, the galaxy is considered to be ghostly, as when astronomers tried to search it with the Hubble Space Telescope, it disappeared.

But now, the ghostly galaxy reappeared in the James Webb Telescope image. Astronomers with the Cosmos-web Collab have labeled the galaxy AzTECC71 and observed that it has been forming new stars for nearly 1 billion years after the Big Bang. Moreover, the galaxy is shrouded in dust, which makes it hard to see.

Discovering Ghostly Galaxy

It was the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii that observed the galaxy AzTECC71 as a blob of light. This telescope is capable of seeing between far infrared and microwaves. Following this, the ALMA radio telescope in Chile has high spatial resolution and can see infrared light. It helped the Cosmos-web team narrow down the galaxy’s location.

Further, the Cosomo-web team searched the infrared data of the James Webb Telescope at a wavelength of 4.44 microns. The team hit a jackpot and found a faint galaxy at the same location.

But, due to the shorter wavelength of light below 2.7 microns, the galaxy was invisible. This motivated the team to uncover more such unidentified galaxies with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope.

What Experts Say About The Galaxy?

Jed Mckinney, a postdoctoral at the University of Texas at Austin, said, “This thing is a real monster.” He also said that though the AzTEEC71 galaxy looks like a blob in space, it creates tons of new stars every year.

The fact that fascinated him is that something with such low visibility of the galaxy in our newest and advanced telescope signifies that there is a much larger population of galaxies that has yet to be discovered and identified.

Moreover, McKinney and his colleagues looked for the galaxy in data collected by JWST. The James Webb Space Telescope has a powerful, unprecedented infrared eye capable of seeing through thick dust clouds prevalent in the early universe. This was part of an international effort to map the earliest structure of the universe.

Also, the Cosmos Web project, which is the largest JWST research initiative, co-led by Caitlin Casey, co-associate professor at UT Austin, has a goal of mapping 1 million galaxies from the part of the sky that is equal to three full moons. This objective will help the astronomer in the study of the earliest structure of the universe.

This team of more than 50 researchers was given 250 hours of observation time in the James Webb Space Telescope’s first year. Further, the team received the first batch of data in 2022 and expected to come up with more in January 2024.

Role Of James Webb Space Telescope

Before the James Webb Space Telescope, it was difficult to trace such galaxies as the light emitting from them was blocked by the thick gas and dust clouds in space. James Webb Space Telescope is capable of seeing through the thick dust or gas clouds. Hence, it can search deeper in space to see the earliest galaxies and stars that formed at the beginning of the universe.

Further, the James Webb Telescope can look into nearby dust clouds to help astronomers study the formation of planets and stars. Moreover, the dust star-forming galaxy is hard to see in optical light because much of the light of its stars is absorbed by a curtain of dust and then remitted with longer wavelengths.

Thus, JWST, for the first time, helped with the observation and study of the optical and infrared properties of heavily dust-obscured, hidden populations of galaxies.