NASA has shared the gift from Mars that had been captured on December 25, 2022. NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) orbiter recorded the rare solar wind even from the atmospheric surface of Mars last December. It was observed that the solar wind suddenly vanished from Mars’s atmosphere, resulting in swelling like a balloon expanding thousands of kilometers in space.

Mars’ Atmosphere Ballooned When Solar Wind Quit

The orbiter has observed some bizarre and startling changes in the atmosphere. It recorded the stream of charged particles emitting from the sun. This charged particle interacted with Mars’s upper atmosphere and resulted in the expansion of the magnetosphere and ionosphere while increasing its size.

This was not the first time when this type of phenomenal event occurred on Mars. Scientists have observed such a phenomenon in the year 1999 when the solar wind has suddenly stopped blowing. At that time, the swelling had increased to a volume of almost 100 folds, which has also reached our home planet.

Scientists around the world were thrilled and came to know about the rare behavior of Mars’s atmosphere. It also gave a glimpse into our solar system and insights into how planets interact with each other and the environment around different stars. In this regard, the astronomer Jasper Halekas, who is now a professor at the university, stated that it was amazing to see such data and thrilling to experience how drastic a drop in the solar wind was.

How Solar Wind Occurred On The Red Planet?

In General, the solar wind remains constant throughout the solar system, and planets embedded within it behave normally. Sometimes, these solar winds blow out in different directions while creating ambient pressure throughout the solar system. The solar winds sometimes become so strong that they easily penetrate through the subside boundaries, which is called heliopause.

Mars’ atmosphere has been eroding for billions of years as the Sun’s energy pummels it. #AGU23



Recently, our orbiting MAVEN spacecraft detected a brief void in the solar wind, causing the Red Planet's magnetosphere to expand dramatically: https://t.co/40bFbI2ZC9 pic.twitter.com/uk3yptY8f9 — NASA (@NASA) December 12, 2023

Due to the strong force of wind, some places in the solar system become vacant, creating high pressure. Such a thing happens to Mars as the atmosphere of the red planet is so thick as Earth’s atmosphere. As a result, the magnetosphere and ionosphere start expanding while increasing their size.

However, NASA’s MAVEN orbiter observed different types of winds on December 26, 2022. This contains two different solar winds, the slower which was swept up as it began to occur. The faster was the reason behind the swelling of the atmosphere, which had occurred behind the slower one, which continued to blow outward.

MAVEN’s Record On The Swelling Of Mars Atmosphere

MAVEN is designed to observe the Martian atmosphere and the sun’s behavior on Mars simultaneously. Its primary mission is to help scientists understand the reason behind Mars’ dry and desolated environment. The orbiter is equipped with high-definition cameras and various sensors to capture all the activities happening on Mars and send the data to NASA.

Coming back to the topic, this phenomenon continued for two days, which became normal after two days of Christmas last year. During this time, MAVEN recorded a sudden drop in particle density, which might have been blown by the faster solar wind. However, it has detected extremely low density of particles in the atmosphere and weak solar wind.

All these reports are represented by the team at the Americal Geophysical Union Fall Meeting held this year. Apart from this event, some other NASA missions have given some spectacular updates about the red planet. According to the observers from Earth, they also collected data from NASA’s rover on Mars and found that the planet was once wet and warm and had building blogs of life.

