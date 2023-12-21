First Mental Images Ever Taken From A Human’s Brain Using AI Have Been Shown

Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting more advanced with each passing day, and researchers from all over the world are trying hard to make AI as beneficial for humans as possible. A new study report was published in the scientific journal Neural Network that shows how advanced artificial intelligence will be in the future.

The researchers involved in the study said that they had successfully created images from the brain activity by using artificial intelligence. This new experiment was conducted by researchers from the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology and Osaka University. According to the scientists, they have been able to translate the brain activity of humans into mental images by using artificial intelligence in the experiment.

A Milestone In The AI Mental Image Extraction

These types of experiments have been conducted earlier but the AI was unable to translate the brain activity into rough images. In those studies, scientists were able to translate brain activity into human faces and alphabetical letters only. However, those studies are also considered successful because the findings are useful for further studies.

This new study conducted by Japanese Scientists stands as a significant milestone because this study has successfully translated brain activity into clear images. In this study, Japanese scientists were able to create an image of a leopard in which ears and mouth are visible. Also, scientists created an image of an airplane with wings and red light by using brain decoding technology.

According to Kei Majima who is a researcher from the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology, humans have seen the world which is not visible by the naked eye by using microscopes. However, this is the first time when humans have been able to look into another person’s mind. Also, this technology will be more advanced in the future and can ease the life of humans in many ways.

How Did Japanese Scientists Translate Brain Activity Into Clear Images?

To conduct this experiment, researchers from the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Osaka University finalized multiple participants. Further, the participants were shown around 1200 images of objects and landscapes.

While showing the images to the participants, scientists analyzed how their brains reacted to those images. Scientists used a special machine called functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to understand the connection between the signals in their brains and their reactions to what they saw.

After analyzing and mapping the brain activity of the participants, scientists used the data to give training to a generative AI. After training the generative AI, scientists were able to translate brain activity into images like a leopard and an airplane.

According to scientists, this brain decoding technology will be very helpful in the field of medicine and welfare. However, initially, this study will be helpful for the researchers in creating more advanced communication devices.

Also, scientists can get insights into the function of hallucinations and dreams in the human brain. If the causes and effects of hallucinations and dreams are known, then issues like nightmares can be prevented.

Also, when more accurate data on brain activity is available, it will be beneficial in stress management. However, it may be a serious concern if AI models become very smart in the future and they can tell other people’s thoughts.

Since AI is getting more advanced, people always analyze the risks associated with it. Artificial intelligence is already capable of creating fake images, which can lead to privacy issues. There are many benefits of artificial intelligence, but there are also some risks, and people have to deal with every aspect.

