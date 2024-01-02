This New Year’s Eve, an extensively large solar flare came gushing out of the sun. The solar flare was so bright that it was visible from the Earth, obviously through the telescopes. Auroras or northern lights are quite the attraction for people, but last Sunday, it was on another level. Due to the high strength and magnitude of this solar flare, many high-frequency radio users experienced it as a warning.

NOAA’s update last Sunday was that they uploaded an image of the X5 solar flare. NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre has concluded that the flare was one of the largest and strongest humans have ever seen. Even though it was not the largest, but the third, after an X45 solar flare eruption in 2003 and X8.5 in 2017.

More Reports On The Sunday Solar Flare

The solar flare is also measured in these magnitudes, just like earthquakes and sound waves. There are A, B, C, M, and X classes, in which A, B, and C classes are not noticeable here on Earth. The M-class solar flare can affect some radio signals near the poles and cause a few more northern lights there. However, X-class solar flares can damage radio signals completely, damage satellite instruments, and give a little radiation to passengers flying near poles.

Although there are levels from 1 to 9 in each class, X-class can exceed the limitations in these levels. The solar flare in 2003 was X-45, which is the highest ever recorded in human history. Not only that, but these solar flares increase in magnitude and strength tenfold, rising each class. SWPC SOlid Wealth Processing Centre reported another solar flare of class X-2.4 on December 14 last year, which was one of the biggest radio events for them.

SWPC has advised all the high-frequency radio operators to be notified that the solar flare can degrade their signals or completely put a stop to it for some time. The loss of signal can be noticed by those operators all over the Earth, so they were advised that they needed to be alert.

SWPC also mentioned that other citizens on the sunlit sides of the Earth shouldn’t be concerned about this. Normal people won’t even notice anything related to this event. CWPC has said that Coronal Mass Ejection was recorded already on Sunday night, so on Monday, people won’t be able to see any northern lights whatsoever.

CWPC noted that much of Alaska and Canada were able to see the aurora, but most of America had a slim chance of experiencing Northern lights on Monday.

The solar flares are usually to be more frequent in 2024, as the sun is under its solar cycle 25. Each cycle happens every 11 years when the Sun flips its poles 360 degrees. This drastic change in the sun’s magnetic field disrupts the space weather and fills it with radiation storms.

NOAA has explained that the magnetic materials released from the SUn can take up to 18 hours to reach Earth. It may sound concerning to some, but the likelihood of people even noticing any change is very slim. Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are quite strong but can only affect communication and radio signals for a small period.

If the solar flare or CMEs cross high classes all the time and reach Earth at significant speed, it can damage our power grids and internet connections at most. Most solar flares can impact internet connections for years by damaging power grids and connections all over the world. This might be concerning, but our Van-Alen Belt protects Earth from radiations and magnetic materials from the Sun.

