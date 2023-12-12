NASA Detects Potential Sign Of Life On Jupiter’s Moon

James Webb’s telescope, the most advanced and powerful telescope in human history, has made yet another discovery. Jupiter’s moon, Europa, is considered to be icy cold and has been speculated for possible life presence for a long time. This year, when James Webb’s telescope used the infrared camera to look closer at Europa, it captured traces of carbon dioxide in its environment.

NASA’s Experiment Offers Hope Of Extraterrestrial Existence

Carbon is the basic building block of life forms, and abundant amounts of carbon dioxide on Jupiter’s moon have been found. It has raised the possibility of life forms under the surface of Europa very much. Europa is covered with thick layers of ice all over the surface, with long terrains surrounding the planet. These terrains seem to be cracks in the surface and expose the water under the surface; this is all according to the image taken by Galileo spacecraft in the 1990s.

The image was recently reprocessed by image processors, converting it to what a human would see. NASA’s Clipper spacecraft is set to launch in October 2024 and will travel for five and a half years before exploring the possibility of life on Europa. This moon is covered in a frigid zone, dissected with huge terrains. The moon is speculated to have oceans made out of water under its icy surface and possibly a hard surface such as the mantle.

Geronimo Villanueva is the lead author of a study named ‘The Journal Science’ published on 21 September 2023. He mentioned this groundbreaking discovery in the study and stated that carbon dioxide in that much abundance is a strong sign of life on Europa. In his further statements, he stated that there is a possibility of carbon dioxide being released due to the impact of a meteorite.

More Details On The Study Of Europa

There were two teams of astronomers who joined together and accomplished this feat. Both the teams were assigned a task to find possible life-creating situations on the surface of Europa. Their discovery has boosted the thought of possible life expectations on Jupiter’s moon. Europa is a little smaller than Earth’s moon and is completely latched onto Jupiter’s Gravity other than ours. The moon’s surface might not be preferable for life, but under it, there are vast oceans that can harbour life.

Perfectly differentiating the possibility of carbon’s conducive nature and inhibitive nature on the surface, Geronimo explained the discovery in his study. He further explained in his study that the moon’s surface is filled with ice, but under it, there is more water than whole water bodies here on Earth. Discovering carbon dioxide alone doesn’t prove the presence of life on Europa. He stated that for life forms to thrive, they need power sources or energy forms such as nutrients and organic molecules.

Researchers are not sitting around celebrating the discovery; they are on a mission to determine the origin of carbon dioxide on the moon. Whether it came from a meteorite or was originally formed on Europa is the question revolving in their minds.

Scientists have named the region ‘Taro Regio region’, where carbon dioxide was found in abundance. According to James Webb’s observation of the region, there were some probable movements on the rugged region on the ice. Samantha Trumbo, a lead researcher at Cornell University, stated that the carbon dioxide most likely originates from the depths of the oceans.

NASA has backed Samantha’s statement by confirming the fact that the ocean on Europa also has salt in it. The carbon dioxide may have arisen with the water vapours coming out of the vents on Europa’s surface, which was seen from observatories.

