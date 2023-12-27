In a monumental effort to safeguard our planet from potential celestial threats, NASA has officially launched a mission aimed to intercept the asteroid known as Apophis, often referred to as the ‘God of Chaos’. NASA’s spacecraft that returned to Earth in the month of September 2023 after seven years is relaunched to study Apophis because it is nearing the planet’s orbit and is expected to pass by on April 13, 2029.

The spacecraft that returned home after collecting samples from space rock Bennu was named OSIRIS-REx, and it was renamed OSIRIS-APEX while being relaunched. It is speculated that the asteroid will fly very close to the Earth in 2029, and as per the reports by NASA, this incident has never happened before in the history of celestial beings. Earlier, the spacecraft was collecting samples of rock Bennu, and now it will help the space stations study the surface and nature of Apophis or the ‘God of Chaos’.

Some man-made satellites orbit around the Earth and can be seen in the Eastern hemisphere, and it is said that this asteroid will pass by from only about 20,000 miles away from our planet. This distance is closer than that of those manmade satellites, and hence, it can be a potential threat to our planet. This is the reason why scientists have set the mission to defy the upcoming astronomical threats that are near us by the year 2029.

According to recorded history, in the period of every 7,500 years, a rock measuring around 370 yards passes by the Earth’s surface, and it might get affected by the planet’s gravitational force.

Since the gravity of the Earth pulls the objects that are close to its atmosphere towards itself, researchers and scientists are concerned that it will do the same to this asteroid if it passes by this close. Hence, to study the aftermath of the intersection, OSIRIS-APEX was launched into space.

Amy Simon, who is the scientist associated with this project, says that they want to find out how the surface changes after the rock nears, passes by, or intersects so that the world can be prepared accordingly.

It is also said that although the estimated date is April 2029, it might change because of the effects of Earth, and the day may come sooner. Currently, the speed of the asteroid is around 30.6 hours per day, but as it nears Earth, the speed might increase because of the gravitational pull and other factors.

According to the statement of Dani Mendoza Della Giustina, who is a principal investigator for OSIRIS-APEX, tidal forces play a crucial role as the formation of the planet takes place. This spacecraft will help them study these processes very closely. They will get to know how the planets that exist in the Solar System were formed in the early years, and that will open the doors to many more new discoveries.

This asteroid Apophis is named after an ancient Egyptian God of Chaos and has been the subject of considerable interest and concern due to its close approach to Earth. The scientists will be watching and studying the rock for 18 months as it nears the Earth’s orbit.

However, the spacecraft will not land on the surface of the asteroid but will ho within 16 feet so that it can fire its thrusters. This will be done to see the effects on the rock and to know what materials are found below its surface so that scientists can analyze the chemical components of the rock.

As NASA commits to safeguarding the planet from potential celestial threats, this mission represents a significant stride forward in our collective pursuit of understanding, monitoring, and, if necessary, redirecting asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth.

