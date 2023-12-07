NASA’s Mars Robots are back in their scientific experiment after completing solar conjunction after two weeks. The agency could not send any command to their Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter from November 10 to November 25, 2023. This was the period when the red planet was on the other side of the sun from the Earth’s perspective.

This is not the first time NASA has faced problems in communicating with their Mars Rovers. This time, it happened due to solar conjugation, which usually occurs when Mars aligns in the opposite direction of the sun from Earth’s perspective. Additionally, the plasma ejected from the sun’s outer atmosphere interferes with the communication between the two planets.

The Solar Conjunction takes place twice a year, which creates problems in communication with all the agencies who are operating their rover on the red planet. Finally, after two weeks, Mars emerged from behind the sun, and all the robots immediately connected to their respective space agencies, which got back to work.

NASA’s Perseverance rover team has confirmed the complication of the constitution through the tweet posted on December 4 and stated that they are excited to continue with their Mars Mission.

What Is NASA’s Perseverance Rover Doing On The Red Planet?

NASA launched its Mars 2020 mission in the summer of December to seek ancient life on the red planet. The mission contained NASA’s Perseverance rover, which also carried an Ingenuity helicopter. Both the rover and the helicopter landed safely on the Mars Jezero Crater on February 18, 2022.

By the date it landed, it had collected dozens of samples and returned to the earth till the conjunction appeared. Besides this, the Ingenuity helicopter has also taken successful flights over the Red Planet and sent important data to NASA.

As soon as the conjunction ended, it didn’t have much time to get back to work and completed its 67th flight while covering 393 meters for more than two minutes.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in southern California tweeted, “The #MarsHalicopter responded itself to get ready for future flights.” JPL is responsible for controlling the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity in the Mars Mission 2020. They have taken a deep breath when they successfully connected with their rovers, and they can continue their research on the red planet.

Also Check: The James Webb Space Telescope Cuts Through The Dust To Find An Old, Ghostly Galaxy

The Other NASA Rovers Which Are Affected The The Solar Conjunction

Perseverance and Ingenuity aren’t the only active rovers and aircraft that are working for NASA’s important mission. NASA has been researching the red planet since 1964 when they launched their first spacecraft, Mariner 4, which encountered Mars in July 1965.

In August 2012, NASA successfully landed the Curiosity rover on the Gale Crater on the red planet. The mission was to explore the crater’s area and collect necessary data to study Mars’s atmosphere. Additionally, NASA proves that the Odyssey, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, and MAVEN are still revolving around the red planet and studying the atmosphere and volatile evolution from orbit.

Other than these space vehicles, some other orbiters are also doing a great job in Mars exploration. Some of them are India’s Mangalyaan orbiter and Vikram Lander, who are also making a crucial contribution to such a mission. In addition, ESA’s Mars Express and Trace Gas Orbiter, the UAE’s Hope probe, and China’s Tianwen are also revolving around the red planet.

All these probes have been interrupted due to Solar Conjunctions and face problems in communication with their respective agencies. But now, they have started working as Mars again appeared in the night sky.

Read More: A Study Finds That Wildfire Smoke Could Undo Improvements Made On Air Pollution