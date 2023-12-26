NASA Reveals What You’ll Experience In Its Moon Ship At 24,500 Miles Per Hour

It has already been a year since the Artemis1 mission was a complete success. The Artemis 1 spacecraft completed the journey from Earth to the moon and back on 11 Dec 2022. Just a year is left for humans to go to the moon again in the first crewed mission since 1972.

NASA has shared visuals and sounds of the Artemis 1 mission launch, takeoff, and return to Earth. These visuals were released to give citizens an idea about the conditions the crew would face during their mission.

What You Need To Know About NASA’s Artemis 2 Mission

The Artemis 2 mission is rather short as it will use NASA’s Orion spacecraft to take the crew members to the near-moon orbit and take them back safely. According to the data collected from Artemis 1, the spacecraft’s speed can reach up to 40,233 km per hour, and the temperature of Whooping is 5000 degrees Fahrenheit or 2760 degrees Celsius. Everything was captured by the spacecraft during its journey last year.

This whole month, astronauts Victor Glover, Kristina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Jeremy Hensen have been training for the splashdown emergency escape. NASA has already tested its Orion spacecraft for the takeoff and a touchdown with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Not only for the return, astronauts are also training in spaceflight simulators for their journey.

During all the training and test flights and the Artemis 1 mission, NASA has been recording all the visuals and sounds inside the spacecraft and has shared some of the clips on X.

The live video was 25 minutes long and recorded everything from the point of reentering the Earth’s atmosphere to splashdown. This video showed that the Orion spacecraft is designed to withstand all the pressure, heat, and speed it faces during reentry.

More Details And Information Provided By NASA’s Video

According to NASA, the Orion spacecraft is going to use the skip maneuver during the reentry of Artemis 2. The skip maneuver will help the Orion Spacecraft ride the atmosphere while reentering and reducing the speed naturally. Then, the boosters and thrusters will get to work and increase the spacecraft’s altitude, helping it land with precision. NASA has also mentioned that this skip maneuver will increase the capacity of heat shields and reduce the g-force that crew members have to face during reentry.

As shown in the 25-minute-long video of Artemis 1 landing, the next mission will follow the same ways and course of action to get astronauts to the moon’s orbit and back to Earth safely. In the video, you can see that the spacecraft faces several booms and thuds outside.

These thuds and sounds were caused due to the plasma surrounding the spacecraft and rocket boosters stabilizing it. Orion spacecraft also makes sharp orientations throughout the reentry, finally opening the drogue parachute for a safe landing.

Not only is the Artemis 2 mission planning to take humans to the moon’s orbit after a very long time, but the Peregrine robotic lander will also land on the surface in January. The crew members of Artemis 2 and NASA’s services have joined hands to make this mission a complete success. The Astrobotic’s Peregrine will also be the first payload lauck of Vulcan spacecraft to the moon.

NASA is already using Space X rockets to send astronauts to the ISS and take them back to Earth, which is going on quite efficiently and gives them confidence in their work and technology that will take the crew members to the near-moon orbit and take them back safely. More news is yet to come about the mission except for the video of the Artemis 1 mission.

