Touted to be a significant achievement in the field of space exploration, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is all set to pass the sun by the end of this year. Launched on Aug 12, 2018, the probe will be flying past the sun on 24 December 2024 at a speed of 195 km/s, or 435,000 mph. Back in 2021, the probe had achieved the distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to fly through the corona – the upper atmosphere of the sun.

While commenting on the latest development, Dr. Nour E. Raouafi, Project Scientist of the Parker Solar Probe mission said that they are almost landing on a star. He was quick to add that it would be a monumental achievement for all humanity. Raouafi compared the mission to that of the Moon landing in 1969.

A Mission To Sun

At a pace that has never been traveled by any human object to date, the probe has got very close to the star. To keep it simple, it is just 6.1 million km, or 3.8 million miles from the “surface” of the Sun.

It is to be noted that the 2024 mission will take Parker to just 4% of the distance between the Sun and Earth (149 million km/93 million miles). It involves a daunting challenge as at perihelion, the point in the probe’s orbit nearest to the star, the temperature on the front of the Parker is expected to touch 1,400C.

The spacecraft’s strategy is to make a quick entry and exit. As part of the mission, they will be making measurements of the solar environment. This will be done using a suite of instruments deployed from behind a thick heat shield. At the end of the project, the researchers are hoping to get pathbreaking knowledge on some integral solar processes. The main among these is an in-depth understanding of the workings of the corona.

Corona is visible to people on the earth only during a total solar eclipse. The sun’s temperature at its photosphere is hardly 6,000C. However, inside the corona, it can reach a whopping million degrees and above.

Another aspect that deserves special mention is that it is within the corona area that the charged particles i.e. electrons, protons, and heavy ions suddenly speed up into a supersonic wind moving at a pace of 400 km/s, or 1,000,000 mph. Scientists have yet to come up with a satisfactory explanation for this phenomenon.

According to Dr Nicky Fox, the head of science at NASA and a former lead scientist at Parker, the major plus of the flying happening on 24 December would be the time duration the probe got to sit in the corona, way higher than on any previous pass.

She stated that they do not know what they will find, but will be looking for waves in the solar wind related to the heating. Fox also mentioned that she suspects that they will sense lots of different types of waves which would point to a mix of processes that have been the bone of contention among people for years.

According to Dr Raouafi, the Parker Solar Probe mission takes on a new dimension, especially in these times when we are planning to send men and women back to the moon and even aiming to establish a permanent presence on the lunar surface.

On 29th December 2023, the Probe mission made one of its close approaches to the Sun. Three more are lined up for 2024 before it swings around Venus on 6th November to help bend its orbit and achieve the historic feat on 24th December.

