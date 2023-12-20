NASA Sends A Video Of Taters The Cat Over 19 Million Miles Using A Laser

A video from nearly 31 million kilometres (19 million miles) has been beamed back to Earth from NASA’s psyche mission. The video was 15 seconds long and stars a cat named Taters following a laser dot and nothing else. The video was of ultra-high resolution. According to the experiment, the psyche mission carried the video far away from Earth to send it back faster than today’s space missions communicate.

NASA Sends A Video Of A Cat Named Taters Back To Earth Via Laser Communication

The psyche mission has been set on a course to reach an asteroid present in the outer belt of asteroids between Mars and Jupiter. The laser communication experiment was to set a faster communication record and change the dynamics of space communications. The spacecraft is almost 80 times farther away than the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Video of ‘Taters’ the cat was sent from the spacecraft, and it reached Earth in only 101 seconds. The video was encoded in near-infrared laser and could travel nearly 100 times faster than normal radio-wave transmissions. The operation to get the video back to Earth was named DSOC (Deep Space Optical Communication Experiment). Psyche spacecraft beamed the laser, and it reached the Hale Telescope at Palomar Observatory of California Institute of Technology.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, streamed each video frame live after downloading it on 11 Dec on Earth. This high-bandwidth laser communication experiment was designed for testing sending and receiving data like videos, images, and audio at a magnificent speed.

NASA’s Deputy Administrator Pam Melory said in her statement that this is a big step towards future data transmission requirements. She also mentioned that they are trying to increase the bandwidth to reach the future-set goals of data transmissions. “Interplanetary missions will be one step closer if we advance our optical communication fast enough”, Melory said.

More On Psyche Mission And Deep Space Communication

The Psyche spacecraft was launched in October and has travelled almost 32 million kilometres till now, which is a very short distance compared to the destination. The Psyche spacecraft is set on the journey to travel a staggering 3.6 billion miles in the next six years. The destination is a metal asteroid, which could be a core of another planetary body, physicists speculate.

The first two years of the journey are set for the deep space communication experiment. Bill Klipstein, DSOC’s Project Manager from JPL, has given a statement about the video generation on the Psyche spacecraft. He said no new video is generated on the spacecraft; they are using previously generated videos to be sent back to Earth. The videos and images will be shipped continuously in a set time and distance interval.

Bill also mentioned that their goal is to gain as much speed and distance in data transmission as possible. To make the event more memorable, they decided to make the video fun, Bill Klipstein said. The video of Taters playing around was decided to be the first laser-based data transmission at the JPL. The video and several others were uploaded on the DSOC before the launch in October.

Even if the spacecraft was millions of miles away, it could send the video back to Earth faster than anything transmitted here on Earth, said Ryan Rogalin, DSOC’s receiver lead, in his statement. He also mentioned that the video was sent from the Palomar observatory to JPL through an internet connection. The download was slower than the deep space transmission, Ryan said. The video of Taters is a milestone achieved by data communication scientists working on deep space communications, Ryan mentioned in his statement.

