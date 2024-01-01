99942 Apophis is a medium-sized asteroid that is going to do a flyby near Earth in 2029. SBAG (Small Bodies Assessment Group) is trying to force NASA to visit the asteroid before it’s flyby. Apophis was first discovered by Roy Tucker, Fabrizio Bernardi, and David Tholen. They discovered this asteroid while satisfying their curiosity for space in 2004.

Now, it is estimated that Apophis will pass by Earth in 2029, and before that happens, SBAG wants to explore the asteroid. An advisory group based on the community has published a report on this situation, which is around 10 pages. SBAG has urged NASA and the international Planatory Defence community to use the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft for the mission.

This spacecraft has already completed its first mission of landing on Bennu in 2020. The OSIRIS-REx was launched in the year 2016 and it took around four years to complete the mission and land on Bennu. When the launch mission is set and will be under development, the spacecraft will be named OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer).

As the asteroid is obviously rich in minerals precious and unknown to mankind, this mission will be like exploring gemstone mines before digging. As limited human technology and resources don’t allow us to catch the asteroid ourselves, we must first explore the surface. According to SBAG, The landing and mining will come further when the asteroid comes back.

This mission will help scientists understand the Apophis’s structure and its effects on Earth’s tides. Not only that, but the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft will give important details about Apophis’s inner structure if the mission becomes successful. Not only NASA is being prompted by SBAG, but the International Planetary Defence community and the United Nations are being urged to start the mission as soon as possible.

Previously, the asteroid was speculated to have a chance of 2.7% of hitting Earth. However, the estimation was changed when the astronomers studied the orbit of Apophis and declared that the collision risk is zero even in future arrivals. All the astronomers were concerned about the risk of hitting the 340-meter asteroid and wreaking havoc on Earth, so they used radar observations of Apophis’s orbit.

More About The Osiris-Rex Spacecraft

After taking seven years and travelling billions of miles, OSIRIS-REX has come back to earth safely. It took samples of Bennu, which are helping scientists in studying the structure and minerals present in asteroids. The spacecraft came back to Earth this September with all its instruments still in excellent condition, which is extraordinary. Sending it on another asteroid exploring mission is only progression, says SBAG.

During the close flyby of Apophis, it will come in a radius of 20,000 miles of Earth. Even some satellites are placed farther than this distance. According to reports, even people from Eastern Hemisphere will be able to see the asteroid from their naked eye. NASA scientists were thinking of sending the spacecraft of other planets like Venus, or other comets, but the close distance between Earth and Apophis in 2029 makes it the perfect choice for them.

An asteroid of this size only comes close to Earth very rarely, and the next time humans will experience the same view will be after 7,500 years. This rare opportunity gives humans the perfect chance to explore the “God of Darkness”. Dani Mendoza DellaGuestina is the principal investigator of the OSIRIS-APEX mission and has said that this mission will be a great natural experiment for them.

According to DellaGuistena’s statements, this could be a great opportunity for mankind to understand the debris showers in the early stages of Earth’s formation.

