NASA’s probe Juno (Jupiter Near-Polar Orbitor) has made a successful flyby by approaching the nearest point of the Io moon of Jupiter. The probe has really collected some spectacular details about the moon, which will help NASA’s scientists understand the nature of the most volcanically active moon in the universe. It is one of the biggest achievements of the space organization, and further they are planning to study the moon more.

On December 30, 2023, the Juno aircraft traveled about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) toward the volcanically active moon and made history. The researchers have claimed that no space agencies have gone so near to the Io services and survived its hottest environment. While reaching, the Juno probe snapped some incredible pics of the incredible surface of the moon.

The Amazing Findings Of Juno On Io’s Surface

These pics have uncovered some glorious details of the ongoing eruption of the volcanos. They seem to have sickly and sulfurous hues that feature molten lava that is created by volcanic activities. According to Scott Bolton’s statement, an astronomer from Southwest Research Institute and the Juno science team are studying Io’s volcanoes by combining these pictures with the previous observations.

Till now, the probe has sent the closest picture of the Io moon that scientists are still studying. The good news is that the researchers also uncovered that there are almost 400 moons on the moon’s surface, according to the new findings. Among them, almost 150 are actively erupting at any time they want.

The sulfurous hue and the erupting volcanoes make Io one of the hottest masses in the universe. Scientists have also observed that the moon orbits Jupiter in elliptical directions, which results in gravitational tugs of the moon. The phenomenon exerts stress on the interior part of the moon, which generates enormous heat and makes the volcanos erupt.

The new findings have also found some powerful and permanent aurorae on the poles of the moon. According to researchers’ predictions, these aurorae must be generated by volcanic gasses that are constantly being vented around the Io. This is one of the amazing images Juno sent to the Earth that is not only beautiful but also helps Juno’s science team to understand the relationship between Jupiter and Io.

Bolton also added that Juno’s science team is also looking at how often volcanos erupt on the moon. Further, he also said that scientists are trying to understand the space of lava changes with time. Most importantly, Juno’s scientists are more interested in the charged particles of the Io and how they are connected to Jupiter’s magnetosphere.

The Future Planning Of Juno’s Science Team

According to Bolton’s statement, Juno will investigate the Io’s volcanic eruption and various other activities. It might be possible that the probe will penetrate the moon’s crust and study the magma ocean under it. Furthermore, it also investigates the importance of the tidal force exerted by Jupiter on the moon.

It is one of the most mysterious celestial bodies in the universe, holding so many mysteries within itself. Using Juno, scientists are collecting more data about the moon in order to learn more. Scientists are trying to understand the complicated system of Jupiter and Io and what the contribution of big gaseous git is in Io’s volcanic activities.

NASA is happy that they have conducted one of the riskiest flybys successfully in the history of space. Not only that, but the Juno probe has also collected some incredible pictures and amazing details of the moon that will help scientists understand the Io moon better.

