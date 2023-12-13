NASA’s Perseverance Rover Discovers Martian Lake’s Prehistoric Past

The six-wheeled scientist named Perseverance has completed its 1000 days on Mars. To celebrate the occasion, some mysteries of the ancient river that flowed through the Jazero Crater were deciphered. The Perseverance Rover is filled with advanced and rigid pieces of equipment to sustain the harsh environment of the red planet. It discovered samples of silica in the crater, which is found in places where some type of life form was present, at least here on Earth.

Deciphering The Ancient History Of Martian Lake: NASA’s Perseverance Rover

The Perseverance Rover has found remnants of Silica, which is well known for its ability to preserve fossils. The sample, which contained a large amount of fine-grained silica, was named ‘Lefroy Bay’, and the other sample was named ‘Otis Peak’, which had a high amount of phosphate in it.

Both of these samples show indications that there was some sort of life form thriving on the red planet billions of years ago. On Dec 12, ‘Tuesday’, all the information about the discoveries was shared with the public. American Geophysical Union has said that there can be more evidence in the region if we dig deeper.

In the time that the rover stayed on Mars, it collected a total of 23 samples, which will be brought back to Earth by NASA’s Mars sample return campaign, a joint operation of NASA and ESA (European Agency). When the samples are here on Earth, scientists will be able to study those red rocks with more precision and clarity.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover landed in the Jezero Crater on purpose, as the satellite imagery showed clear evidence of a river delta that flowed from there millions of years ago. The area was perfect for the rover to research and help our scientists learn about the geological history of the planet.

More Official Statements On The Discovery

Ken Farley of Caltech, A Perseverance scientist, has mentioned in his statement that the river and lake’s presence in the history of Mars unfolded many different theories into existence. The discovery shows that there was some sort of life in Jazero Crater thriving in the water, which just needs some more proof to become a milestone.

American Geophysical Union has stated in their statements that they have studied all about the Jazero Crater’s river and delta history from beginning to end. They are sure of the possibility of life in the past of the red planet. They also said that getting tough evidence of microbial life’s presence in the history of Mars would be a discovery of the century.

Since the landing of Perseverance Rover in the crater, scientists have found that the crater’s floor is mostly made out of igneous rocks, and sandstones and mudstones are present as well. This discovery confirmed the fact that there was a river and a lake in the crater hundreds of millions of years ago. The lake was estimated to be 35 kilometers in diameter and at least 30 meters deep.

Liby Ives of Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Southern California, stated in her statement that they had to get close to the crater with Perseverance to get more details about its history. According to JPL’s scientists, Perseverance first wears away a patch of the rock with an abrasion tool. Then, it studies the rock with its precision tools, which include JPL’s PIXL (Planetary Instrument For X-Ray Biochemistry).

JPL’s Morgan Cable said in an interview that the samples of silicon found in the bedrock of the crater are commonly found on Earth’s sandy locations. The presence of silica raises curiosity about finding fossils in the area. Morgan also said that Perseverance’s equipment can detect microbial, fossils, and chemical compositions of the area sufficiently.

