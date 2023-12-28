How NASA’s VIPER Rover Ai Mission Could Transform Moon Exploration

NASA is getting ready for its Artemis mission, and as part of this, they are planning to send a rover to the moon, which will be equipped with AI technologies. This rover is called VIPER ( Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover), and its job is to explore various locations on the lunar surface to provide information about the environment and other essential data. The Artemis mission is an exciting step in NASA’s space exploration, and VIPER will play a crucial role in uncovering more secrets about the moon.

The VIPER team has been using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in different aspects of the mission. For example, one of the objectives of the VIPER is to find a perfect landing site at the lunar mountain Mons Mouton, and artificial intelligence algorithms have been employed for this.

Further, the VIPER team is using AI not just for selecting a landing site but also for planning out the path the rover will take on the moon. This involves mapping out the route and making strategic decisions to ensure the rover can navigate effectively and collect valuable data during its mission. The use of AI in planning the rover’s path allows for smarter and more efficient exploration of the lunar surface.

According to NASA, in complex and largely unexplored environments, AI offers valuable tools to handle uncertainties inherent in planning and executing real-time missions. NASA believes that AI will assist in the decision-making process by providing essential information, and it will also help navigate challenges. The use of AI will enhance the success of space exploration missions, according to NASA.

Edward Balaban is the VIPER’s lead for strategic planning at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, highlighting the significance of artificial intelligence in the mission. According to Edward Balaban, artificial intelligence helps VIPER to be more flexible, adapt easily, handle changes well, and work more efficiently.

Here, it should be noted that these tools are not meant to replace humans because NASA scientists design these systems and put in the needed information so that they can use suggestions provided by AI as a foundation for decisions related to the missions. The AI system that scientists are using is called SHERPA, which is short for System Health Enabled Real-Time Planning Advisor.

According to NASA, the VIPER mission will go on for around 100 days after it lands on Mons Mouton near the lunar south pole. During its journey, VIPER will stop at different science stations to gather valuable information and achieve the mission’s goals. The objectives of the mission include figuring out why water is where it is on the moon, understanding how water got to the moon, studying certain substances that change over time after landing on the surface, etc.

Also, the VIPER will find safe spots while traveling between these sites so that it can communicate with the team on Earth if something goes wrong. Scientists are working hard to achieve all the goals of the mission, and for this, they are analyzing factors like the moon’s rough surface, What VIPER can and can’t do, and the potential of the different science stations. This is because scientists want to make sure the rover doesn’t get stuck in a complicated area.

According to NASA scientists, SHERPA can handle all these factors and give the VIPER team different choices when planning how the rover will move before the mission starts. However, SHERPA will also be used for quick problem-solving decisions in real time during the mission.

Artificial intelligence is expected to get more advanced in the future, and many people are also concerned about the risks associated with AI. However, in this mission, both AI and humans are working together to get a better understanding of the moon.

