NASA’s Webb Telescope Takes HD Dive Into Exploded Star!

Cassiopeia A exploded a long time ago, but the James Webb Telescope captured the most real and clearest image with a visible color spectrum. Dr Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, has announced the big news in the White House calendar event 2023. In the event, she represented the image of Cassiopeia A expanding after the end of the star and celebrating the newest and one of the most high-quality pictures of remnants of the star after its explosion.

NASA’s Telescope Transforms Exploded Star Into HD Masterpiece!”

The image was taken using James Webb’s NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera). The resolutions of the image are outstanding and are unreachable at those wavelengths. The image shows the complete inner and outer shell formed of gases after the explosion of Cas A. In the image, there was a blob-like structure, which can be seen in the bottom-right corner of the image. The blob structure was first called the ‘green monster.’

Scientists and astrophysicists have been studying supernova remnants for a long time, and Cas-A has been one of the most studied ones so far. NASA’s Chandra X-ray and Hubble space telescope joined hands with the James Webb telescope to collect multiwavelength observations of the remnants of the supernova.

There wasn’t any clear information about Cas-A’s inner shell before April 2023. It changed when James Webb started the chapter on observing the event. The wavelengths collected by Webb’s telescope have shown multiple new features of Cas-A supernova but are invisible to our eyes, which is being studied.

Detailed Information About The NIRCam Image

The NIRCam image has observed the inner shell of the supernova and collected the wavelengths of the region with its near Infrared camera. The original image was completely infrared, and as we know, infrared is invisible to human eyes. So, the image processors and scientists were given the task of translating those wavelengths into visible colors.

The most prominent and occupying colors in the image are bright orange and pink, covering all of the inner shell. Webb’s high-resolution camera detected the tiniest amounts of gas in the inner shell of the supernova remnant. The majority of the inner shell contains sulfur, argon, neon, and oxygen, which will become the building block for the newer stars and orbiting planets in the system.

With a staggering diameter of 10 light-years, which is around 60 trillion miles, the Cassiopeia A supernova is humongous. This type of vastness is impossible to observe even with the James Webb telescope; that’s the reason that we couldn’t note down all the small fluctuations in the inner circle of the supernova.

The image that came from the NIRCam was a little less bright than the image presented at the White House by Dr Jill. This was because the MIRI (Mid-infrared Instrument) image was enhanced to view all the wavelengths of the supernova remnant. Red, blue, and green colors were assigned at 4.4, 3.56, and 1.64 microns to the NIRCam of the James Webb Telescope to observe the Cas-A supernova.

Cassiopeia A was named after the star before its explosion, which is stated to be around 340 years ago. With a distance of around 11000 light-years, the supernova was hard to observe before the era of the James Webb telescope.

There was another thing in the image that made scientists question their analysis. There was a green blob-like structure in the bottom right corner of the NIRCam image. The blob was then named baby Cas A, as it appears to be like a child of Cassiopeia A.

James Webb telescope is the world’s most advanced and premier observatory that helps scientists observe stars that were beyond our reach before. The Cas A supernova and the baby CasA are some of the most prominent leaps to the future of space exploration, according to NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and the Canadian Space Agency.

