There are four mechanisms of evolution: Mutation, Genetic Drift, Gene Flow, and Natural Selection. Among these, natural selection is a process in which organisms favor heritable traits that increase the survival chances of their lineages and allow them to reproduce more. It is one of the mechanisms of evolution that lets the population adapt to changes according to the environment over time.

What Is Natural Selection, And How Is It Related To Evolution?

Natural selection is an evolution process that leads to diverse life on the earth by favoring such characteristics that lead the organism to survival and reproduction by reducing harmful traits.

Recently, a report from the US National Science Foundation from Michigan State University revealed that natural selection has the power to keep things similar, which is also supported by Jeff Conner. Further, Jeff Conner of Kellogg Biological Station, who belongs to NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), said that natural selection has given us an abundance of diversity in evolution and, rather, to say most of it.

Based on solid biologist evidence followed by several research studies, genetic diversity is the result of a mutation in increasing population reproduction. On the other hand, the traits that have good features help the population or individuals thrive well in any environment. On the flip side, the traits that aren’t good in quality do not get transferred in the new generation or next reproduction, and this is what natural selection is.

Now, Jeff Conner and his team researched wide reddish and shared the report early this year in a journal, namely Evolution. In the research wing, the leading person was a graduate student, Robin Waterman. The study observed that natural selection could be responsible for conserving the traits in the evolution process.

Jeff Conner from Michigan State University says that being an evolutionary biologist, we often do research to identify variations in population and species. The leading author, Jeff Conner, also says we always talk about the revolutionary biological factors and the vast diversity of life, which is incredible.

Recent Study On The Relation Between Natural Selection And Evolution

Recently, as per study research that was conducted by Jeff Conner and his team from the US and China on wild radish, they revealed that earlier, the pollen-producing organs were similar in length, but now they have two short stamens and four long stamens. This dissimilarity in length is known as another separation that was seen in the previous research, but the actual reason behind it is still unknown.

As the species grows and changes over time, it loses some genetic flexibility causing it to lose genetic traits as well in upcoming generations. On one side where natural selection is known for the changing engine; on the flip side, constraint creates the boundary for changes.

Here, Jeff and his team wanted to know if constraints could be the reason behind preventing the traits in evolution. For this, they use an artificial process to breed wild radishes. Then he observed that a small gap is there in between their stamens. Thus, if the trait is responding in terms of artificial reproduction, it means it can evolve in the new generation. On the flip side, if the trait is not getting changed, it means there is a constraint caused by the lack of genetic variation.

This research shows that the presently available wild radish and their ancestors or previous relatives must have some genetic variation. It can evolve through natural selection as it is not being prevented by constraints. Besides, it’s been seen that the natural selection in this wild radish reproduction research is making quite a difference in stamen length.

Further, Jeff said that over 50 million years, this radish family had maintained their two short traits and four long traits. Soon, we can get rid of the third difference in the five generations because if we keep doing research and deep study, we will see all six stamens have equal length.

