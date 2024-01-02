Researchers Says Neanderthals And Humans May Belong To The Same Species

The surprising news just revealed in a recent study that Neanderthals and humans may belong to the same species. It has given thrilling awareness among geologists that define that Neanderthals, who lived approximately 400,000 to 40,000 years ago, belonged to the same species. According to the research, species coexisted for more than 1,000 years and uncovered possible ‘exchange of ideas’ in various ways.

In the study, researchers said the two species may have imitated each other’s jewelry and stone tools. Besides, in the language of biology, everyone who has lived somewhere, whatever they look like and whatever behavior they show, somehow is related to their ancestors or species called HOMO sapiens.

But, a recent study says that extinct Neanderthal species belong to the human species with big noses, heavy brows, and many human-like personalities. Besides, the previous study suggests that it was known that humans and their ancient relatives existed at the same time on the European continent for more than 6,000 years. Further, the two species interbred several times, and there can be a chance of mixing the species.

But studies also say the extent of their interactions remains the focus of scientific investigation or further knowing the history of our evolutions.

What Are the Differences Between Homeo Species And Neanthertharls?

According to the scientists, the physical traits of home species include a high and rounded globular braincase and a relatively narrow pelvis. Also, by measuring the base and pelvic case, they are likely to be different from a Neanderthal than humans. Moreover, the research given by those who study ancient history says that their fossils excite the longer, wider pelvis with a looper skull.

Besides, with the study taken from three tiny bones of humans’ ears, the hearing of Neanderthal is different after careful measurement. Again, it revealed that they belong to the closest living relatives – chimpanzees and gorillas, which are different from each other.

Furthermore, as the study says, differences in the braincase, ear bones, and pelvis can still be recognized. Researchers suggest that the fossils of Neanderthals and modern humans are available from 100,000 years ago or before.

What Similarities Show That Neanderthals Belong To The Same Species?

Research suggests they have used computational modeling to estimate the date ranges for various samples to infer the earliest and latest dates. Besides, it was merely between 39,894 and 39,798 years ago or shortly before Neanderthals became extinct. Again, according to the data provided, modern humans were estimated to have first appeared between 42,653 and 42,269 years ago and never left, which suggests that there is an overlap of between 1,400 and 2,900 years.

Also, according to the Museum’s human evolution expert, Prof. Chris Stringer, in the research, whether all humans belong to the same species is the big question. He has been studying Neanderthals and early modern humans for about 50 years and has given many evolutionary expectations.

Moreover, the recent finding published in the journal Scientific Reports estimates that Neanderthal artifacts first appeared between 45,343 and 44,248 years ago and disappeared between 39,894 and 39,798 years ago.

Furthermore, the study also suggests that no evidence says that humans may have had any role in Neatherthal’s demise. Also, the current consensus is that Neatherthals living in Europe are expected to live in small populations, which suggests that larger populations of humans may have mixed up with this species.

Additionally, the researchers said that human groups may have been present at the sites, showing a considerable overlap of several thousand years between different human populations (Neanderthals and modern humans) in Western Europe. Also, they further met one another and occasionally interacted before the final disappearance of Neanderthals around 39-40,000 years ago.

