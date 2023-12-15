Poison Gas Indicates Possibility Of Life On A Saturnian Ocean Moon

Another possibility of life has originated on the surface of a small moon of Saturn. Many signs of life are located in other celestial bodies, like Jupiter’s moon Europa and now on Enceladus of Saturn. The small moon recently sprinkled a shower of poison in its atmosphere, which made scientists wonder about the possibility of some type of life from there. The poisonous gas released from Enceladus was hydrogen cyanide, which is deadly for most of the earth’s beings.

However, scientists are speculating that the poisonous gas may have started a chain reaction for the start of life there. A biophysics graduate at Harvard University, Jonah Peter, said that most of the known life forms on earth originated just like this and related the poison sprinkle to the prebiotic chemistry of life.

By a small moon, it means that Enceladus is small, just about 310 miles (489 km) across, full of ice. Just like Europa of Jupiter, Enceladus also has a subsurface of ocean, and it may be another life-inhibiting place in our solar system. This report was published in the Journal of Nature Astronomy on Thursday. In the paper, Jonah Peter, Tom Nordheim, and Kevin Hand collaborated and mentioned about the incident. Mr Peter’s partners are from JPL, California and have been working for quite some time observing Saturn’s moon.

Not only hydrogen cyanide but also acetylene, propane, and ethanol had been found in the atmosphere of Enceladus. These compounds may be the perfect source of energy for reactions for microorganisms to thrive in the oceans of Enceladus. There was also a presence of some sort of alcohol with a chemical composition like Methanol, but it is not clear which one yet.

In the basic life form, the building blocks are RNA and DNA, which are made up of sugar and Amino acids. Interestingly enough, Hydrogen Cyanide can also become the precursor of these Amino acids by chemically reacting to other compounds in the ocean. Mr Peter speculated that the poison, which is deadly for live creatures here on Earth, may be the life-giver on the moon of Saturn.

Almost 20 years ago, scientists thought that Enceladus was just an ice ball with nothing else on it. That notion changed when the Cassini spacecraft noticed gas fumes and vapors coming out of the surface of this moon’s south pole in 2005. The ice must have melted due to heat from the gravitational pull of Saturn and the internal squeeze of the moon.

Also Read: Communication Between Voyager 1 And Earth Stops

More Analysis On Enceladus

According to planetary scientists’ analysis of the moon, there is not only the presence of water but also CO2 (Carbon Dioxide), ammonia, and hydrogen. Methane present on the moon can only be there due to the collision of hot rocks and water under the oceans, scientists said. The collision here on Earth is called a Hydrothermal reaction. After the Cassini mission ended in 2017, scientists were curious about the presence of not only water but also salt water, like Earth on Saturn’s moon.

Earlier this year, scientists also recorded a possibility of Phosphorus on Saturn’s moon. The phosphate can only be formed in that ice atmosphere when Geochemical interactions are going on in the ocean. Phosphate is a chemical sub-compound of Phosphorus, which is also an essential component of life forms here on Earth.

According to Mr Jonna Peter, there is much more curiosity left among scientists, and there are also many things left to be found on this spectacular icy moon. Jonnah also said it is just a matter of time and technological advancements of humans, and humans will find other places to live other than our home planet.

More: Mars’ Atmosphere Expanded Like A Balloon As The Solar Wind Ceased To Blow