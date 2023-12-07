On August 23rd, India achieved one of the biggest milestones in the human history of space excavations. India, on its third attempt at the moon mission- Chandrayaan-3, landed on the south pole of the moon. Earlier, Russia also tried to land its rover on the moon’s south pole but unfortunately failed to do so, as the lander crashed on the moon’s surface during its descent.

On December 4th, the Indian Space And Research Organisation (ISRO) shared yet another surprising news with the public. The propulsion module used to boost the chandrayaan-3 rocket to the moon has come back to Earth. The propulsion system has been orbiting the Earth since then.

Propulsion System Of Chandrayaan-3

The propulsion system has about 100 kilograms of fuel after completing the mission, so ISRO decided to move the system from the moon’s orbit to 95000 miles (154000km) above the surface of the Earth.

According to predictions of ISRO, the propulsion system orbiting the earth has very low chances of colliding with other satellites revolving around the atmosphere.

After its task of placing the moon lander in a tight orbit of the Moon, this propulsion system was placed slightly above the moon’s orbit for another experiment. This experiment was to assist the scientists on Earth in locating and learning about other Earth-like exoplanets.

ISRO mentioned in the statement that after the completion of its tasks, the remaining fuel was used to get the module back, and someday, the same technology can be used to get moon samples back to Earth.

In the earlier days of October, the module was boosted from 91 miles above the surface of the Moon to 3100 miles above to gain the essential momentum for its way back to Earth. To gain enough momentum, the module revolved around the moon four times and then started its journey back home.

More Details On Chandrayaan-3 And Its Propulsion System

The rover named Pragyan by ISRO has collected samples of sulfur from the moon’s surface, which leads to the Moon’s history of volcanic nature. The lander, named Vikram, has made history of its own by measuring the temperature of the Moon’s soil using a thermometer-shaped probe. This has never been done before by any country’s moon missions.

Though the mission was only 14 days long, Chandrayaan-3 has achieved a big milestone for years to come. This 2-week mission was so short due to the moon’s placement in the area where sunlight reaches the south pole for the time being. After that, the pole goes dark for a year, dropping the temperature hundreds of degrees. That temperature depletion makes the rover unable to function.

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: The Pride For ISRO

ISRO named the point on which Vikram rover landed Shiv-Shakti Point. The name is yet to be declared official by the International Astronomical Union. As the sun disappeared from both Pragyan rover and Vikram lander, the duo started a deep sleep in the lunar cold night.

Coming back to the propulsion system, ISRO scientists have stated that they currently have no further plan for the module as it revolves around the Earth’s orbit. When the fuel runs out in the module, other region’s scientists project fear of it colliding with other satellites, but ISRO has assured them of any collision.

ISRO has clarified the fact that the propulsion system now revolves around the Earth every two weeks but has not clarified further plans related to the module. More details have yet to be cleared by the Indian Space Agency. Anyway, pioneering the south pole of the Moon, India has a top position in the sector of the lunar surface, which is a proud moment for Indians.