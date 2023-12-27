Scientists Work On “Resurrection Biology” To Bring Back The Extinct Dodo And Study Old “Zombie Viruses”

Scientists have been working on bringing back extinct organisms for quite a while, and it’s going well. For medical advancements and treatments of terminal diseases, scientists have faced the past rather than the present.

Scientists are trying to bring back the Dodo bird, which went extinct over three centuries ago. Scientists are bringing back animals from the ice age, not only close to the present but also close to the present. You guessed it, a Wolly Mammoth, which went extinct over 10,000 years ago.

Resurrection Biology And Its Importance

The science through which all of this is possible is called Resurrection Biology. This Biology mainly focuses on returning old extinct animals and organisms from the dead. If you think that they are also bringing back dinosaurs, like Jurassic Park, you might be disappointed. Some scientists are studying pre-historic cells to bring back plants and animals from extinction for medicines and treatment purposes.

Researchers are also thwarting long-dormant pathogens from frozen samples over 30,000 years ago. Not only that, but some scientists have already resurrected viruses that were dominant over 40,000 years ago. They are also studying and looking into our human ancestors, their lifestyles, and deaths.

Scientists speculate that, as Earth’s temperature rises and glaciers melt, deadly viruses can come back to life and devastate humans. That’s why they are working on the anti-viruses in advance.

Jean-Micheal Claverie is a professor of medicine at Aix Marseille University School of Medicine in France. He found a virus in the permafrost of Siberia and resurrected it by putting it in cultured cells. CNN stated that Claverie infected the cell for the first time in 30,000 years.

In February this year, Claverie found and isolated several new strains of unknown viruses from Earth. They have infected single-cell organisms like amoeba to check the potency and danger of these viruses on humans.

Details On The Zombie Virus, Dodo, And Other Extinct Animals

Jean-Micheal Claverie and his team named the newly found virus Zombie virus. They have used this virus to infect amoeba and other single-cellular organisms. He stated in his statement that the amoeba-infecting virus will be devastating for humans. He and his team speculate the possibility of other viruses like this being still alive and frosted in the permafrost.

Other resurrection biologists have been working on bringing back plants and animals that could help fight long-dormant pathogens. Another professor at the University of Pennsylvania named Cesar de la Fuente and his team are studying and analyzing genetic details of early humans and extinct animal species. They believe that Neanderthals and other extinct animals could be exhibiting proteins and peptides with bacteria-fighting properties.

De la Fuente has told CNN in an interview that present-day pathogens haven’t faced these proteins and peptides, which could give them ideas to fight many viruses.

A genetic engineering and Biotech company named Colossal Biosciences has announced that they are bringing back a flightless bird named Dodo. The last dodo was killed by a poacher in the year 1681, and for centuries, they have been extinct. They have chosen the icy island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean as their habitat.

Not only Dodo but also scientists at the Colossal Biosciences are using their cutting-edge gene editing and DNA sequencing technology to bring back the Wolly mammoth and Tasmanian Tiger. Tasmanian tigers went extinct in the early years of this century.

They have also decided on a place in Alaska for the habitat of woolly Mammoths but haven’t declared exact locations just yet. More importantly, it is a revolution in genetic sciences and gene-editing for humanity to bring extinct animals to life after thousands of years.

