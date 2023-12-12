This news might remind everyone of the movie Godzilla, a sea monster that emerged from the sea, or the blockbuster franchise Jurassic Park. Recently, a British paleontologist found a huge skull of an ancient sea monster that dates back to 150 million years ago. It is considered that the rest of the creature might have been buried under the British Cliff.

The skull has been identified as the remains of Jurassic-age sea creature Pliosaur. The fossil is 3 million years younger than any other Pilosaur and is almost 150 million years old. Researchers and paleontologists are studying whether it could be a new species for science.

Paleontologists Stunned By Enormous Sea Monster Skull Find!

In the Jurassic Age, Pilosaur was a seven-foot-long sea monster that dominated the sea as an aped predator. Moreover, the ancient Pliosaur was considered to be a killing machine in its time, which could navigate the ocean at high speed and easily kill its prey with a single bite.

The skull of this creature has 130 long, razor-sharp, and pointed teeth. Besides, each tooth has fine ridges at the back to help the apex predator tear the flesh of its prey, quickly extract, and get ready for the second attack. Studies show that the Pilosaur’s jaw is more than twice as powerful as today’s saltwater crocodiles.

Furthermore, Andre Rowe, a paleobiologist from Bristol University, says that he does not doubt considering the Pliosaur as the underwater T-rex.

It was a fossil enthusiast, Phil Jacob, who first located the skull of the creature while walking along the beach on the coast of England. The beach has been given recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to extraordinary fossils and rocks found along the 95-mile coastline, and it is part of the so-called Jurassic Coast. He first observed the tip of Pliosaur’s snout lying in the shingle. It was buried deep in the cliff, about 11 meters above the ground and 15 meters down the cliff.

Extracting the skull was a challenge for the excavators as they raced against the clock during a window of good weather before summer storms closed in and the cliffs got eroded. This could have taken the rare and valuable fossil with it.

Further, the skull’s massive size of 6 feet, along with the unstable cliff, also brought some difficulties while extracting the fossil. However, the skilled team of paleontologists, including Steve Etches, overcame all the challenges and safely extracted valuable pieces of natural history.

According to Etches, they took the help of a drone to properly locate the area of the fossil. He, with his team, then moved down to extract the entire skull from the cliff’s top. Further, Etches says that he believes the rest of the remains are surely on the cliff, but it would require more funding and a lot of work to get the rest of the remains out of the cliff.

The discovery of the skull has grabbed the attention of researchers and paleontologists worldwide. It is going to be displayed at the Etches Collection Museum of Jurassic Marine Life. Further, the skull will also be featured in a BBC documentary narrated by the well-known broadcaster David Attenborough. The title of this documentary is going to be “Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster.

The discovery of this massive skull of Pliosaur is a milestone in the field of paleontology and science. Besides, it is a significant contribution to the study of the pre-historic era and Jurassic age. This will help researchers and paleontologists study the habitat and life of the Jurassic era further.

