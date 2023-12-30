NASA, SpaceX, the European Space Agency (ESA), United Launch Alliance (ULA), and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are all set to keep people busy with updates on different spaceflight missions in 2024. They have planned and packed the year with exciting flights into space with moon missions, rocket launches, soft landings, and entering Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Amazing Spaceflight Missions To Watch In 2024

Apart from that, the demonstration flight of a new International Space Station resupply spacecraft also awaits in the coming year. So, here is a compiled list of some top space missions that the whole world is looking forward to in 2024.

1] Return To The Moon With ARTEMIS 2

It has been around 50 years since humans were last sent to the Moon, and thus, NASA is planning to send astronauts in 2024. The lunar mission is named ARTEMIS 2, and it is scheduled to launch by November 2024. According to NASA, it is an 8-day mission in which four astronauts will be sent to the moon in an Orion spacecraft, which will be launched using a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

2] First Test Flight Of BOEING STARLINER

In the middle of April, the first crewed test flight of Boeing Starliner is set for the year 2024. This will be an 8-day mission in which the astronauts will travel to the ISS in a reusable capsule. For the first launch, NASA will use the ULA Atlas V rocket while commencing the mission.

3] First Launch Of NEW GLENN’S ESCAPAGE LAUNCH To Mars

Blue Origin will launch its first New Glenn Rocket to Mars in 2024, previously scheduled for 2020. The spacecraft is designed with reusable materials and can be used for the next 25 missions. This spacecraft will help in the study of Mars’s magnetosphere.

4] Soft Landing Of Japanese Spacecraft SLIM

Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is planning a soft landing of its spacecraft inside the moon’s Shioli Crater by January 19 next year. This mission commenced on September 6 this year, and now they plan to land precisely less than 330 feet away from the target.

For the records, if this landing happens successfully, then Japan will become the fifth country to set foot on the Moon, following the Soviet Union, the United States, China, and India. Also, this will be the first-ever successful moon mission for the Japanese spacecraft.

5] SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Mission

This mission is said to be a private human spaceflight that is set to be operated by SpaceX and will be launched around April. The astronaut Jared Issacman, along with his three fellow mates, will be in the Crew Dragon spacecraft orbiting the Earth’s lower side for several days and conduct the multiple missions planned in the Polaris program.

6] NASA’s Jupiter Exploration With EUROPA CLIPPER

Europa Clipper is ready to be launched to help with the study of the icy Jovian Moon, Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. NASA will be carrying out this mission in 2024, and it has been scheduled for October 6. The study aims to find out whether the underground ocean is suitable for life to prevail or not.

7] ESA’s ARIANE 6 Launch

In the middle of 2024, the world will get to witness the launch of the Ariane 6 rocket by the European Space Agency (ESA) as it has completed all the tests by Dec. 7 and 15. There were some undiscovered problems on Dec 7 testing, which is still under investigation. However, the agency has decided not to change the date of the launch as they are determined to solve it by that time.

8] NASA x Sierra Space Dream Chaser

In 2024, NASA and Sierra Space are expected to launch a mission using a private reusable spacecraft. This spacecraft is used to send cargo and astronauts to the lower orbits of the Earth, and they will be using the ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket to launch this mission, which will be using Dream Chaser Spacecraft. This shuttle-shaped spacecraft will be sent to ISS to deliver over 7,800 pounds of cargo.

9] SpaceX Starship IFT-3 Test Flight

The third flight of IFT-3 is geared up to be seen in the first quarter of 2024 and is being operated by SpaceX. This mission is the continuation of IFT-2, which was successfully launched on Nov. 18 this year. However, it got lost after its 8-minute flight. In this mission, two different tanks will be used within Starship for the propellant transfer.

10] United Launch Of Vulcan Centaur Rocket

After a delay of over five years, the United Launch Alliance is all set for the launch of the Vulcan Centaur rocket on January 8, 2024. According to the recent update, the rocket is currently fully assembled at Cape Canaveral, Florida, for its inaugural flight.

After a lot of delays and tests, these spacecraft and missions are finally ready to be launched and scheduled for the year 2024. It will be an exhilarating journey for astronauts, scientists, and the common people as we take a step into the future of space exploration.

