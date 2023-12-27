SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster Topples Over And Lost At Sea

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster completed its last 19th flight with a crash on sea after completing 19 successful launches. The incident happened when Falcon 9 was returning to Port Canaveral in Central Florida after a long journey in space. According to the SpaceX post on “X”, the booster toppled due to high wind and waves and broke in half.

The historic Falcon 9 booster launched from “Just Read the Instructions” droneship will never fly into space, as SpaceX confirmed. This particular booster, tail number B1058, took its last flight on December 23, 2023, from the Cap Canaveral Space Force Station with almost 23 Starlink satellites. The company also added that the booster made a successful landing eight and a half minutes after its launch from the drone ship stationed east of the Bahamas.

SpaceX Updates About The Incident

SpaceX stated on social media that the Falcon 9 booster has ungraded landing legs that are designed for safe landing. The landing legs can sense the self-leveling and mitigate the issues themselves while landing. Even laced with advanced technology, SpaceX has not confirmed any technical issues behind the incident and stated that waves and winds are the culprits.

In this regard, the Vice President of Launch for SpaceX, Kiko Deontchev, also added on a separate post that booster B1058 fell due to an inconvenience in landing. Further, it states that the instant hit of waves and winds imbalanced the booster and, as a result, failed landing. Deotchev also wrote that they would learn as much as possible from this incident and that the mistake would not be repeated on the first flight of the B1069 booster.

The Historical Significance Of Falcon 9 Booster

Falcon 9 booster was the first ladder for SpaceX to establish commercial flight in the field of space missions. B1058 booster took its first flight in the year 2011 in collaboration with NASA’s Space Shuttle Program. On May 30, 2020, the booster launched the first manned mission, which is also the first man mission program executed by a private company.

The mission included the two former NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Dought Hurley, who were the first crew to climb on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launched by B1058 Falcon 9 booster. The whole mission was named Demo-2, and that has been dubbed in history for more than three years. This was the first booster of SpaceX, which was emblazoned with both the official NASA logo, “Meatball”, and SpaceX’s “Worm”.

When the Demo-2 mission was launched, NASA and SpaceX both predicted the loss-of-crew probability to 1-in-276, which was stated to be one of the safest crew missions. While supporting their prediction, Crew Dragon Endeavor successfully docked with ISS 19 hours after its launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Station in Florida. This commercial crew program headed by NASA has opened a new chapter of commercial services in the space field.

After the success of the Demo-2 mission, the booster has completed various historical projects for SpaceX. Some of the projects include SpaceX’s Transporter mission, which included an array of subsets and nanosats that were sent successfully in orbit. Additionally, the Falcon 9 booster has also collected 14 missions to send SpaceX’s Starlink satellite to the Earth’s orbit.

Now, the agency has recovered all the portion of B1058 on December 26, 2024, and brought it into Port Canaveral. According to the photographs posted on social media, most of the portion of the engine has been destroyed. The space agency has confirmed that the Falcon 9 booster will not be able to take any new flight and will be remembered forever.

