SpaceX’s Secret Space Force Mission Faces Unexpected Delay!

SpaceX has uploaded a post on X (Formerly Twitter) to announce the delay of the Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission. This secret space force mission was planned to be on December 10th at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. However, the weather conditions were not favorable for the launch, and that is why the mission had to be delayed.

Launch Of The Secret Space Force Mission Is Delayed By SpaceX

SpaceX announced a new date for the launch, which is just 24 hours later on Monday at 8:15 pm ET. In a post on X, SpaceX said that the weather on Monday would improve to 70% favorable for liftoff. According to SpaceX, their team will utilize the extra time for additional pre-launch checkouts to ensure safe and secure liftoff.

The secret Space Force mission uses a spacecraft called X-37B, which is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. This is a robotic spacecraft that has the ability to return to Earth. According to the Air Force, after NASA’s shuttle orbiter, this X-37B unmanned and robotic spacecraft is the first one to return to the Earth. This spacecraft is launched vertically into orbit, and after the completion of the mission, the spacecraft can land horizontally on a runway.

SpaceX has developed landing zones for the safe return of their spacecraft to Earth after completing their missions. The Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida are the destinations of boosters of this spacecraft after it completes its mission.

The purpose of this mission is not revealed much, as it is a secret mission for the United States Of America. Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, is working with the U.S. government for the betterment of the United States Of America. This collaboration between the U.S. and SpaceX has been going on for years, and this particular mission is the seventh secret space force mission.

The Falcon Heavy Rocket of SpaceX is being used for the first time for the launch of the X-37B spacecraft. However, the Falcon 9 Rocket of SpaceX was used for the launch of the fifth mission of the X-37B spacecraft. The last mission, which was the sixth overall, was launched by the Atlas V Rocket.

The U.S. government and SpaceX have been launching these secret missions since April 2010, and this time, the X-37B spacecraft is expected to remain in space for at least 270 days. However, its sixth mission remained in space for 908 days and returned to Earth on 12th November 2022. Also, the gift mission of the X-37B spacecraft has reached the period of 780 days in orbit.

Now targeting Monday, December 11 for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission, with weather conditions forecasted to improve to 70% favorable for liftoff on Monday night. The team will use the time to complete additional pre-launch check outs → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/OsQ6bjWwxK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2023

According to Heather Wilson, with the ability to return to the Earth, the X-37B spacecraft is fascinating and also provides higher hopes for the future. Heather Wilson is the former Air Force secretary, and she gave these remarks in 2019. The previous secret space force missions are considered successful, and there is more hope for the United States of America with this new mission.

The main objectives of these missions are neither disclosed by the U.S. government nor by SpaceX. However, space forces shared some objectives of the mission, such as testing the radiation effects on plant seeds by the long-duration spacecraft and testing space domain awareness technologies. Besides, there can be many more secret objectives of these missions that are not disclosed.

The X-37B spacecraft is set to be launched on December 11th at 8:14 pm ET, and people can watch the live webcast of this mission on SpaceX’s official channel. The side boosters of the X-37B spacecraft are expected to return to the Earth at SpaceX’s landing zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

