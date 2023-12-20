The Sun Is Pulling Down NASA’s Asteroid-Hunting Telescope

NASA’s NEOWISE telescope is slowly coming back to Earth after serving years of services in space. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) situated in South California has just announced the retirement of NEOWISE by early 2025. The JPL mission planners have also added that solar activities have affected the telescope’s infrared sensors and are slowly dragging it out of Earth’s orbit.

Joseph Masiero, the planetary scientist at the California Institute, stated that the scientist had planned for the retirement of NEOWISE years ago. He also added that the space agency is planning to pull it back to Earth by 2025 before it gets destroyed. JPL is planning to restore it and find different ways to drag it back to the Earth safely.

According to the agency, the Earth’s atmosphere is constantly being heated due to solar activities. This made an unpleasant environment for the telescope, and many pieces of equipment have faced malfunctioning. It was not able to provide the accurate date of the object near the sun, and this is the reason why the agency is planning to retire it.

NEOWISE or Near Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer had its job in December 2009. The telescope was designed to spot the distinct stars and galaxies near Earth’s comets and asteroids with the mission called WISE (Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer). During its mission, the telescope surveyed the sky twice before it ran out and observed various comets and asteroids heading toward the Earth’s atmosphere.

NEOWISE’s Incredible Achievement During Its Service

During its service period, the telescope faced various technical problems, including the malfunctioning of the infrared detectors in 2010. So, it operated for a limited time in October of the same year and ran out of its spacecraft because of a lack of hydrogen. So NASA scientists decided to shut down in February 2011 till its equipment cooled down and started working properly.

Since then, the two infrared sensors have been working properly, and NASA used them in a post-cryogenic mission. During this mission, spacecraft spotted numerous unseen comets and asteroids, including the first asteroid to penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere. NASA still decided to shut down the telescope as scheduled in the year 2011 till the next mission was launched.

However, NASA again woke up NEOWISE from hibernation in December 2013 in the hope of giving the telescope another life. They used this telescope for a new mission that supported planetary defense efforts. During this time, NEOWISE discovered almost 215 asteroids and comets, including some popular ones like C/2020 F3 in 2020, which became visible to the naked eye.

The Overview Of Problems Faced By NEOWISE Telescope

According to NASA, NEOWISE’s spacecraft is now facing problems of coolant shortage due to the existential threat of solar activities. The space agency has added that these solar activities are rising grisly, breaking the records of 11 years of cycle. These solar flares and coronal mass ejection are also expanding the Earth’s atmosphere, which is why the telescope is dragging back to the surface.

Scientists have also analyzed that NEOWISE will no longer be useful by the year 2025, and it’s time to get it to retire. Masiero also said that the sun is waking up after several years of calmness, making the Earth’s atmosphere hotter than before. Further, he added that these solar activities are spiraling the NOEWISE back on the earth, and there are no means to keep it in orbit.

NASA is very fortunate to have it on its team and use it to its greatest potential to achieve some essential data. Unfortunately, they needed to retire it due to the aircraft malfunctioning.

