Surge In Medication Sales Predicted For 2024

The good news for the investors is that the sales of weight loss medication will likely increase in 2024. The demand for the drug has already skyrocketed in the year despite being available at a high price, with some mixed insurance, and showing some unpleasant side effects. Still, investors are seeing how the biggest suppliers of weight loss drugs in the US, Eli Lilly and Nove Nordisk, are going to tackle the supply issues plaguing their treatment.

2024 Forecasts Show Soaring Demand for Weight Loss Meds

Some analysts also suggest that the demand for weight loss drugs is likely to slow down next year. Because the treatment is easily accessible, other experts also projected that the industry would be worth $1000 billion by the end of this year. According to Goldmine Sachs report, almost 15 million American adults are expected to become potential customers of obesity medication by 2030.

If we consider Sches’s report, then the demand for weight loss medications is more likely to increase by 2024. However, investors are also watching how the two big pharmaceutical companies are going to tackle this demand for the perfect treatment of these health issues. As in past years, the patients have struggled to have Nova Nordick’s Wangovy injunction used to treat obesity.

On the other hand, people also struggled to get their hands on its Ozempic medicine, which is used for diabetes treatment. Talking about Eli Lilly, the company was unable to fulfil the demand of Monjaro, an injunction used to treat diabetes. In this regard, analysts also expect these companies to improve their supply chain issues, but their core problems will take years to solve.

Additionally, the heavy price tag is another reason for the decline in weight loss drug sales in 2024. The patients have already faced the issues of high prices in the year 2023, and experts believe that it is more likely to increase next year. The new analysis report released on Thursday shows the significant growth in the price of weight loss drugs, even in higher-income countries.

The Reason Behind The Slow Selling Of Weight Loss Drug In 2024

According to the report, an American non-profit foundation, many health policies that fall under US health insurance have shown extreme costs of weight loss drugs. This also played a significant role in the drop of the medications, which did not match both companies’ plans. It has been observed that the high cost of medications is straining the insurance budget.

KFF has also compared this price tag with other drugmakers set before the insurance or any type of discounts. They found that some countries have negotiated with drug makers like Nova Nordisk to set lower list prices for weight loss medications. Meanwhile, countries like the US have not contributed any effort to the price list companies have finalized.

Additionally, Nova Nordisk has been approved for expanding the Wegony in the US and some countries of Europe. Eli Lilly is also expected to launch its new weight loss drug Zepbound and is estimated to sell the medicine for billions of dollars next year. Apart from releasing the new medicines, the companies are also expected to submit new information on the required medicine other than weight loss.

According to the data and analytics, the year 2024 is more likely to be named for other drugmakers in the field of weight loss treatment. Investors even now have kept their eye on the supply chain issues of both companies to fulfil the patients’ demands effectively. The demand for obesity drugs is not going to decrease, but the fulfilment of this gap totally depends on their manufacturing capacity, which is needed to expand by 2024.

