The Vulcan is ready to launch for the first time in a month. The rocket is a two-stage-to-orbit, which has been under construction and modulation for close to 10 years. In 2014, the 50-50 joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, United Launch Alliance (ULA) started building the rocket.

ULA’s technicians have reported the payload fair of Vulcan, and it has a commercial moon lander made by a company called Astrobotic. The fuel testing and vertical transfer of both the rocket and moon lander is underway. This Wednesday, the technicians achieved the milestone of transferring the whole vertical hanger to the nearest facility in Cape Canaveral.

More Details On Vulvan And Perregrine

There is still some time left in the historic launch of the Vulcan rocket. The launch date and time are now set for January 8, 2024, and 2:18 am ET. For now, ULA is only testing the first stage and upper stage of the Vulcan. Last Wednesday, the rocket was fully stacked for the first time. Now, it stands tall, covered in its vertical hanger and has a height of 61.6 meters.

The rocket is designed and developed to replace the company’s Delta IV and Atlas V rockets. The rocket is in its final stages of testing and checkouts; the ground crew is preparing it for takeoff on 8th January. There were some ground system issues before, which delayed the launch from December 24 to next month.

Technicians have to consider the Astrobotic Moon lander’s path opening as well. There are only a few days in a month when the lunar lander can start its journey and get to the moon in proper lighting and condition. Ideally, the timing must be perfect for the lander to get on the route to the Moon.

Due to the delays and high budget of developing the Vulcan, ULA is trying to par with Space X as pressure is building up. While Space X has already launched 90 times this year, ULA has only launched three times with their Delta IV and Atlas V programs. Another Delta IV rocket is being prepared and will be launched next year. It is supposed to carry confidential payloads related to the National Reconnesence Office, the USA’s spy satellite program agency.

In a press conference, Tory Bruno, ULA’s chief executive, stated that they have sold out 70 Vulcan launches. He mentioned that more than half of the launches are sold to commercial companies like Amazon and the rest to the US military. Amazon has bought 38 launches for the deployment of their satellites in orbit.

ULA plans to launch the Vulcan at least 2 times a month by the year 2025, which is faster in comparison to Space X and Atlas V’s four launches. The Astrobotic Lunar lander named Peregrine Mission 1 will carry 20 payloads, including 5 of NASA’s payloads from their CLPS program.

The Vulcan is not similar to other rockets as its first launch will be loaded, unlike others. The Peregrine lander is about 2 meters tall and is mounted on top of the Vulcan rocket. A pair of strap-on rocket boosters are used in the rocket to give it an extra boost from the Cape Canaveral launch site.

As the landing on the Moon is very difficult, the Astrobotic is also taking a big risk with its Peregrine Mission 1 lander. Even with that, the team of technicians from Astrobotic has surpassed expectations, said John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic. He also said that they have confidence in their Peregrine mission, as the testing and review have been spectacular.

