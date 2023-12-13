A paleontologist, Robert DePalma, has been found guilty of research misconduct for his paper, which was published in Science Report in 2021. The University of Manchester published a report in Science in which it is reported that Robert DePalma could not provide information about the key isotope data. However, according to the report, Robert DePalma is not accused of fabricating data.

Melanie During, who is a Ph.D. student and a paleontologist, and Per Ahlberg, who is a paleontologist and an advisor of Melanie During filed the fraud complaint against the study report published by Robert DePalma in Science in 2021.

Melanie During expressed her happiness after the University accepted of constituting research misconduct. However, Melanie believes that Science Reports should remove the paper published by Robert DePalma because nonscientific information is still out there, which can misguide other researchers.

What Is The Accused Researcher’s Response?

According to Robert DePalma, he did not commit any fraud or fabricate data, and there were problems in record keeping and data presentation. He believes that these acquisitions are an opportunity for self-improvement.

However, Depalma’s report, which is accused of fabricating data currently bears an editor’s note. The note says that the information in this study report is currently in question.

Melanie worked with Robert DePalma in 2017 at the Tanis, which is a paleontologist site in North Dakota, United States. Melanie During published a study report in Nature just two months after DePalma published his paper in Science. Per Ahlberg and Melanie’s other colleagues were also part of the study.

Melanie and Ahlberg accused Robert DePalms of fabricating data so that he could publish the findings first. Both DePalma and Melanie’s study reports have isotopic signatures to determine the season of death after the asteroid hit.

For this, they analyzed the fossilized fin bones of paddlefish, which are assumed to have been killed minutes to hours after the asteroid hit, and checked for certain signs.

What Misconduct Is Done By Robert DePalma?

According to scientists, modern paddlefish have higher levels of carbon-13 in the spring, but according to Melanie and Per Ahlberg, the ancient fish have similarly high levels of carbon-13. DePalma’s study report also suggests a springtime spike, but he fails to provide raw isotopic data to support the claim.

Both Melanie and Ahlberg were concerned about the graphs that Depalma showed in his report. They thought there might be issues with the data, and it might not be correct, so they filed a complaint.

The University’s Research Governance, Integrity Office, and Ethics were involved in the investigation after Melanie and Ahlberg filed a complaint against DePalma. According to the reports by the panel, it could be a genuine mistake by DePalma because there was a lack of raw data due to the death of Curtis McKinney who was the co-author of the study.

Curtis McKinney used to work at Miami Dade College which does not have equipment like the mass spectrometer that is required for isotope analysis. However, the investigators believed that he could have sent the sample somewhere else for analysis.

Findings By Investigators

According to the investigators, when Melanie worked with DePalma at Tanis, the isotope data was already available. Therefore, the investigators could not find any motive for fabricating the data by Robert DePalma.

However, the investigators found DePalma guilty of constituting research conduct because he was unable to provide information about the isotope analysis.

Phillip Manning and Roy Wogelius were also the co-authors of the study published in 2021 for which DePalma is facing issues. However, they were not found guilty because they did not supervise DePalma and his isotope work.

This can be a genuine mistake by Robert DePalma but this type of study report can mislead future studies and therefore, fraud and misconduct should be prevented.