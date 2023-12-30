Many rockets are ready to be launched in 2024 to explore space and better understand the universe. These rockets will carry things like satellites and even people into space. In 2023, there were over 100 rocket launches in the United States of America, which was a record. However, most of these launches were done by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, and we can expect more of the same in 2024.

Sometimes, launches get delayed because of bad weather over places like Florida’s Space Coast. However, this delay can create a backlog of flights that then get moved to the new year. Moreover, the timing of a launch depends on whether the rocket and the payload (the things the rocket is carrying) are ready and if the weather is good enough for a safe launch.

Explore Some Planned Rocket Launches In 2024

When it comes to rocket launches in the United States of America, the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron helps decide if the weather is suitable for rocket launches. The United States Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron is located on Florida’s Space Coast. For this, experts look at various factors, like how far thunderstorms are and how fast the wind is blowing.

Moreover, different rockets have different weather criteria that they need to meet for a safe launch. Spacecraft are very sophisticated, and that is why scientists want to make sure that everything is as safe as possible before any launch. Further, if scientists are not satisfied with the surrounding conditions, then they often delay launches.

Additionally, space enthusiasts will be happy to know that the list of planned launches for 2024 has been finalized. These missions will be carried out by NASA, SpaceX, and the United Launch Alliance.

However, these dates can change, and space enthusiasts should keep checking NASA’s launch and landing calendar to stay updated and not miss any exciting space missions.

The United States of America will see the first rocket launch on January 3, 2024, as SpaceX is set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket for the Ovzon 3 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This mission has faced numerous delays in 2023 due to unfavorable weather conditions over the launchpad. This mission aims to deploy a satellite for European communication company Ovzon. Moreover, Ovzon’s CEO, Per Norén, said that they cannot control the weather, but they are collaborating closely with SpaceX to ensure a successful launch on January 3, 2024.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is ready to launch the Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on January 8th, 2024. This is an uncrewed mission and has been delayed for a long time.

Also, this serves as a certified flight with significant payloads like a lunar lander and cremated remains.

SpaceX is set to launch another mission on January 17th, 2024, as Falcon 9 is set to embark on the Axiom Mission 3. This is a crewed mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and four individuals will travel to the International Space Station (ISS).

Moreover, SpaceX will launch another mission on January 29th, 2024, as Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo mission will transport essential supplies and equipment to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX is ready to launch Falcon 9 on February 6th, 2024, from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida for NASA’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, and Ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission. This mission aims to research the exchange of carbon dioxide between the ocean and the atmosphere.

Many more rockets are ready to be launched by the government and private entities in 2024, but weather conditions will play a crucial role in these launches.

