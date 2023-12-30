A new secretive mission of the American space agency into Earth’s orbit was launched from Florida on Thursday night. The secretive X-37B is a robot spaceplane that looks like a small space shuttle and is now in Earth’s orbit for a long mission. The US Space Force hasn’t disclosed the details about the mission and purpose. This spaceplane was launched and mounted on the Space X’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

US Military X-37B Robot Spaceplane Launches On A Mysterious High-orbit Mission

Since 2010, X-37B has been launched into Earth’s orbit six times. Every time, the mission period was extended, as the last mission was around 950 days and ended in 2021. The previous mission of X-37B was launched by Space X’s Falcon-9 rocket. However, this time, they have used the Falcon Heavy rocket, which is the world’s most powerful rocket.

The Falcon Heavy has thrust and strength about 3 times more than the Falcon-9. This must have allowed the US Space Force to place the X-37B into the outermost orbit of Earth, probably a geosynchronous orbit. As the name suggests itself, X-37B is an uncrewed and reusable spacecraft. This mini space shuttle is used for testing new technologies, classified missions, and conducting experiments.

Not only in the outermost orbits of Earth, the X-37B has also flown close to Earth, around 2000km above the surface. This makes the X-37B a high-performance and effective spacecraft for the US military. This spacecraft has also shown an advancement in reusable space technology. This mission is concluded with the collaboration between the US Space Force and the private space company Space X.

As the space race is intensifying with time, X-37B has shown a great advancement of the US military in space ventures. Soon, X-37B will be capable of cruising the distance between Earth and the Moon, which is a big leap in space tech. According to reports, this mission series can open a new and advanced path of space communication, travel, and surveillance.

Also Read: Earth May Rip Apart Passing Asteroids, Said By Simulations

Official Statements On The Secretive X-37B Mission

Not a single statement has been given by the Pentagon about this mission, which is expected by the designation of this mission. One thing clarified by the US Space Force is that this mission is for the latest orbital routines and testing future domain awareness technologies.

Bob Hall, director of a space traffic monitoring firm, has speculated that this spacecraft may actually be headed to the moon for dropping a payload. He also mentioned that the more distance a spacecraft travels far from Earth, the more difficult it becomes for the spacecraft to return safely. Many analysts and space enthusiasts are speculating the same regarding this secretive launch of the X-37B. This mission includes NASA’s space experiment to test the effects of space radiation on plant seeds.

As China and the US are both rapidly advancing in space technologies, this mission could prove to be a big leap of advancement for the US. These secretive missions are beneficial in the advancement of future security and exploration technologies for both countries.

China’s Shenlong was also launched on December 14, and they were secretive about their launch and the purpose of the mission. However, China’s launch system, named the Long March 2F rocket, is rather less powerful than the Falcon Heavy. China’s launch system is less capable of launching payloads to higher orbits of Earth and is limited to lower orbits only.

According to B Chance Saltzman, General of the US Space Force, the launch of Shenlong by China around the same time as X-37B’s launch was a competitive move. All the governments around the world are eagerly observing these missions to understand the operations and technology.

More: How NASA’s VIPER Rover Ai Mission Could Transform Moon Exploration