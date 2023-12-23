A dangerous warning has recently been given by scientists that warming waters can make the Arctic Ocean emit carbon. According to the new study, the Arctic Ocean is getting warmer decades earlier than was thought.

Besides, the new research by a press release from NASA discovered that the Arctic Ocean is the planet’s smallest ocean, but it is considered an important carbon sink for the environment. Also, it absorbs up to 198 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, but recent news has put the environment in danger.

How Is Global Warming The Cause Of The Arctic Ocean To Emit Carbon?

According to new findings, the researchers state that there is a thawing permafrost and carbon-rich overflow from Canada’s Mackenzie River. Also, they state that it is triggering part of the Arctic Ocean and nearby rivers. Besides, the research signifies that there is release of more carbon dioxide than it absorbs. Besides, according to the data, it is said that since 1970, the Arctic Ocean has been three times warmer than anywhere else.

Also, it is changing the hydrological cycle, which has put scientists into a big question about the water level of rivers and other water storage places. Besides, it is a warning environmental factor that has dramatically altered Artic watersheds and rivers. Moreover, scientists said that it plays a vital role in shaping the physical and biochemical setting of the coastal Arctic Ocean.

Again, the author who was studying the case said that recent work shows that permafrost-driven carbon in the Machezine River was observed earlier, even in summer, winter, or other times. Also, he highlights the ongoing and rapid arctic warning due to the organic matter that has been observed.

The study was published earlier this year in Geophysical Research Letters, where it reveals that scientists are using certain models to simulate the discharge of fresh water and, thereby, the elements and compounds it carries.

Besides, they include carbon, nitrogen, and silica, which have been used for nearly 20 years, from 2000 to 2019. Moreover, the delta has also seen significantly warmer temperatures in recent years across seasons. Further, it leads to more melting and thawing of landscapes and waterways.

Moreover, studies are also going on to fill that void in which the study team adopted a global ocean biogeochemical model called ECCO-Darwin.

Again, different researchers from Canada, the U.S., and France found that the river discharge was triggering numerous outgassings in the southeastern Beaufort Sea. Also, it has tipped the carbon balance, leading to a net CO2 release of 0.13 million metric tons per year. Moreover, the scientists said that it is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions from 28,000 gasoline-powered cars, which signifies the danger signs of aquatic life and individuals surrounding the area.

How Can Artic Ocean Emit Carbon Can Be Prevented?

The new study reveals that the release of CO2 into the atmosphere varies by season and region. It is said that it is more pronounced in warmer months, which shows that river discharge is higher in warmer months. Moreover, the findings also said that some of the changes promote more carbon dioxide, and some lead to more carbon compounds being observed.

Additionally, scientists revealed that this scenario is mainly because of increasing global warming, environmental changes, seasonal variation, and other natural causes. Moreover, they also suggest that microscopic phytoplankton near the surface of the ocean are growing in expansion, causing areas of open sea ice to shrink. Besides, like plants, these tiny marine organisms use photosynthesis to capture carbon dioxide, turn it into energy, and release oxygen.

Besides, scientists are using the ECCO Darwin model, where the study is going on booms and ties between the Arctic Ocean and the life of the ocean. Moreover, scientists are also studying and tracking the causes of the increased release of carbon dioxide; exceptionally, the burning of fossil fuels has become a major cause.

