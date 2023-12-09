Earlier this year, in June, an accident took place with a 57-year-old woman who got shot in the butt with her own gun carried into an MRI machine. This incident was confirmed by the Food and Drug Administration Department of the U.S. government. It was reported that the woman carried a loaded gun with her when she slid into the MRI machine.

Woman Got Shot After Sliding Into MRI Machine With A Loaded Firearm

Moreover, reports say that the woman got shot in her right buttocks area; however, the physician who examined the woman on the spot said the entry and exit holes were not too severe, with only damage to the subcutaneous tissue.

Further, not with guns but such accidents have taken place before, hurting patients with oxygen tanks and even metallic butt plugs. Also some serious mishaps have also occurred with MRI machines, where a patient was killed by a wheelchair.

In addition, there was also recent news in October from San Francisco where a nurse got crushed between a hospital bed and an MRI machine. Also, in January, a Brazillian lawyer got shot in the stomach with the gun he was carrying in his waistband during an MRI scanning.

Furthermore, whoever has worked with MRI machines or been examined by them knows that the machine works on the basis of electromagnets. The machine uses magnetic fields created by powerful superconducting electromagnets to generate images of the inside of a human body. Therefore, metal objects are strictly prohibited near MRI machines and in the MRI scanning room.

However, the answer of the woman who got shot in the butt by her own gun was a big ‘No’ when asked if she was carrying any metal object or firearm before the MRI examination. Also, it is unknown whether the woman had a proper license for carrying the gun.

The 57-year-old woman was fortunate that her injury was not too severe, and after the accident, she was taken to a nearby hospital. Further, it was reported that her wounds were okay and healing well.

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine is surely a remarkable piece of equipment in the field of medical science to study and examine the interior of the human body. However, if proper precautions are not taken near the machine, serious accidents could take place as it works on the basis of powerful magnetic fields.

Thus, any metal object near the machine or inside the room can get attracted by the magnetic field and cause harm to people around and, at the same time, to the machine. Hence, metal objects near MRI machines will not take a bit of time to turn the useful machine into a dangerous thing. Therefore, patients and people going inside the MRI room are always warned to get rid of any metallic objects, tools, and equipment.

The incident of 57, a woman getting shot in the but with her own gun, and other accidents that were mentioned above are some examples of what could happen if carelessness is shown around an MRI machine.

The woman was lucky not to have severe injuries, but the case will not be the same with everyone. So, it is wise to carefully listen and understand the instructions of the MRI technologist when going for an MRI examination.

Moreover, it is important for the patient to make technologists aware of any metal implants in the body, such as metal plates and rods for fractures and metal braces in the mouth. Thus, following the instructions and taking precautions near the MRI machine will ensure everyone’s safety.

