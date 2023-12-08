Space researchers and astronauts practice, research, and experience new experiments from each time interval and create new space history. Recently, an experiment was done on tomatoes that were grown in space, and astronauts were to eat them under different light treatments and further rate them based on factors like flavor, texture, and juiciness.

However, tomatoes went missing, and everyone blamed Astronaut Frank Rubio for eating all by himself as a joke. He set a record for the longest spaceflight with 371 days in orbit and cultivated tomatoes in the month of March aboard the space station. Also, a mysterious case by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently revealed the case of the tomato missing in space for about 8 months has been found, and Robio’s name was finally cleared.

How Did The Mystery Of Missing Tomatoes In Space Solved?

This exciting news was updated on the International Space Station’s 25th anniversary, where they had a confession to make, and the suspect was removed. Also, the data suggests that tomatoes were grown as a part of the tomato project and were done to study the growth behavior of plants in microgravity.

According to Space.com, when the tomatoes were grown after many hours of concentration and asked to eat, they floated away in a Ziploc bag somewhere aboard the space station, and it looked like a 6-bedroom house.

Besides, Robio announced in September, based on a livestream conversation with senior NASA management, that the growth of tomatoes gave him great excitement, but its missing report has been suspected. He also confirmed that missing tomatoes would relieve him from this report at some point in the future.

The mystery of missing tomatoes has taken many months to resolve, and it ended up with happy vibes for astronaut Robio. Besides, the Veg 05 experiment showed positive results, and astronaut Robio was considered the prime suspect of missing tomatoes. But according to the latest studies from NASA, it revealed that tomatoes were found, and the man who was blamed seems exonerated.

NASA says the cultivation of tomatoes in space was done on the basis of hydroponic water-based and aeroponic air-based techniques. It does not use traditional growth to complete the life cycle of tomato plants. So, it was a big experiment, but unfortunately, tomatoes were lost due to certain circumstances or may have been eaten by somebody.

Also, after a long stay as an astronaut, Robio, in the state, stated that even after searching for hours, he couldn’t discover tomatoes. But he literally hopes for good, and his wishes come true when he hears the announcement from the ISS anniversary stream regarding the finding of missing tomatoes.

According to NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli during Wednesday’s live stream, he happily stated that it gave good feelings of exonerating man after a long duration, and also for the Space research team.

Also, he proudly announced that their results had been fruitful and showed that tomatoes and other things could be cultivated under the lights of microgravity. It also gave new experiences to try further in space and, thereby, showed the positive impact of sustaining the life of organisms in space.

Many studies suggest that investing in tomatoes aims at alternate ways of farming crops in space. Moreover, the findings of XROOTS also gave insight into efficient crop production systems for future space missions. So, it contributes to better sustainability of further space exploration that can give positive remarks for space administration and astronauts going to space.

Also, the studies of missing tomatoes gave a glimpse of day-to-day life activities in space and revealed the challenges, unique perspective of the existence of the cosmos, and, finally, human stories within it.

